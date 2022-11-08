Skip to main content

Saints Inactives List: Week 9

A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their Monday night matchup with the Ravens to close out Week 9.

The Saints ruled out three players ahead of Monday Night Football's matchup with the Ravens, and we have the rest of the inactives. Here's who's sitting for tonight's game for the black and gold.

  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
  • RB Mark Ingram (knee)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • OL Wyatt Davis
  • TE Nick Vannett

Jarvis Landry was limited all week in practice, and we reported that we weren't exactly optimistic about him getting into the lineup. However, Dennis Allen said that he's progressing and that the team would see where he was at on Sunday. Unfortunately, he won't suit up in this one and will hopefully be back against the Steelers next week.

New Orleans made several transactions on Monday, as they elevated running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad, signed wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, and activated defensive back P.J. Williams from injured reserve on Monday. They also placed linebacker Chase Hansen on IR.

While you wait, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up for all the action.

