Saints QBs, Injuries, Penalties Define Week 4 - By the Numbers

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) dropped their third consecutive contest on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1). The NFL's 2022 international series kickoff brought out the best in both teams and concluded with a thrilling fourth quarter. Both NFC foes traded blows, but a 61-yard field goal attempt from Saints kicker Wil Lutz "double-doinked" out as time expired, giving the Vikings the victory.

The loss was New Orleans' first in franchise history in England. Before Week 4 the Saints appeared in two games across the pond, winning in 2008 against the Chargers and 2017 against the Dolphins.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' third consecutive loss.

7: The Saints have Started Seven Quarterbacks since 2019

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball during the first half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

For nearly 15 seasons, there was no question about who the Saints starting quarterback would be week to week. However, since Drew Brees' UCL injury in 2019, New Orleans has started seven different quarterbacks, including at least two per season.

Andy Dalton became the latest member of the Saints' backup brigade over the past four years. Dalton joined quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book as backup quarterbacks. They were forced into the starting role for New Orleans due to injury or illness since 2019.

There is no guarantee that Jameis Winston will be healthy to start in Week 5 again, leaving the door open for Dalton to make his second start as a New Orleans Saint.

Should he start against Seattle, Dalton will look to become the first New Orleans quarterback since 2019 to lose their first start of the season and come away victorious in any other beginning throughout the same season.

6: Since 2021, New Orleans is 0-6 Without Alvin Kamara

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive game with a rib injury on Sunday. As a result, NFL veteran halfback Latavius Murray was activated from the practice squad and led the Saints in rushing yards. Despite the hard-nosed gains that Murray and Ingram provided, New Orleans greatly missed Kamara's game-changing ability.

Kamara, a premier running back in the league, has yet to hit his stride this season. With the Saints dropping to 1-3 overall, Kamara's presence is needed sooner rather than later. However, according to Saints head coach Dennis Allen, there is no clear timetable on a return for no. 41.

Entering the season, Kamara was second in the NFL since 2017 in total scrimmage yards. His versatility opens up mismatches not just for himself but for others. It is easy to say a team is better with a Pro-Bowl level talent, but for New Orleans, it is more than evident with Kamara. Since 2021, New Orleans has posted a 0-6 record without him.

Adding a healthy Alvin Kamara back could be the offensive jolt the Saints need for the rest of the season.

102: The Saints Commit 102 Penalty Yards vs Vikings

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defend against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the fourth quarter during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"It's f***ed up right now because we are shooting ourselves in the foot," said Alvin Kamara after the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Panthers. Unfortunately, for Who Dat Nation, that same quote could easily be used following Week 4 as well.

Through four games in 2022, New Orleans leads in the NFL in penalty yardage (319) and ranks second in total penalties (34). A common theme this season, the Saints remain undisciplined and have committed penalties at costly times.

On the Vikings' final touchdown drive, the Saints came up with three different defensive stops on third down. However, all three stops were negated by defensive penalties against the secondary. Following the trio of bailouts, former LSU standout Justin Jefferson took a jet sweep to pay dirt to give the Vikings a three-point advantage.

For New Orleans to turn their season around, their unforced errors must decrease. The Saints currently lead the NFL in both penalties and turnovers.

