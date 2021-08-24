Saints QBs' Long Ball Returns: The Long and Short of It

August 24, 2021
The Long and Short of the Saints QBs' Long Ball Returns

This is a short take on a long-talked-about subject—the Saints quarterback's long ball returns.
Drew Brees' short game was superb, accurate, precise, and potent. His long game was stellar in his early career with touchdown targets like Devery Henderson, Robert Meachem, Lance Moore, Kenny Stills, and Brandin Cooks.

WR Marquez Callaway's Touchdown Catch

As "Father Time" crept into Drew's football game, and his long ball became low on his shortlist.

His days are now shortened in retirement, but the long pass plays may venture back into the confines of Caesars Superdome.  

Where longtime Saints fans will soon cheer and take a short moment to embrace and new leader.

A shorter time to load and a long pass play is what Winston and Callaway gave fans a taste of on Monday night.

I am not too short to see how this has been long overdue.  

Most of all, I appreciated how Winston took short notes from Brees last season and decided to patiently wait a year and give us his long game in New Orleans.

Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway

On Monday, Jameis made short work of his time on the field while facing zero safety coverage (twice) and targeted Callaway long.    

A thing of beauty.

I don't have to quote a Longfellow short poem to know that Sean Payton may conclude what most observers realized long ago about the quarterback situation.   

New Orleans has a quarterback in the building.   

Will the fans and media wait any longer? Should the announcement come shortly?

That's about the long and short of all it in New Orleans.

In the short term, it's the long ball for me!

