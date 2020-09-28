Week 3 Saints snap counts and observations

The Saints didn't make many believers after last night's loss to the Packers. Defensive struggles were evident again, some offensive issues were on display, and the penalties proved to be killer. Here's a look at the snap counts, playing time percentages, and some thoughts on several players.

Offense

Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead, Tre'Quan Smith - 61 (100%)

Smith caught 4 catches for 42 yards on 6 targets. He clearly didn't have the type of game he did last week, and hopefully has a better outing against the Lions.

Brees' numbers don't look too bad upon first glance, as he put up 288 yards and 3 touchdowns while going 29-of-36 on the night. Almost half of those yards came from Alvin Kamara. Brees didn't pull the trigger on some deep balls, and he said in post game that on one play he got sacked, and another was the dump to Kamara that went for the 52-yard score.

Ruiz didn't start at right guard, but came in and ended up playing a good bit for the offensive line. Initial reaction was that he had a pretty good game.

Sanders didn't do much to start, but came on later to post 4 catches for 56 yards and a score on 5 targets. Sanders said after the game that teams have been playing a lot of Cover 2 against the Saints, and believes that the team still has an opportunity to do something special.

Kamara was arguably the best player on the field last night. He had himself a day, finishing with 197 yards (58 rushing, 133 receiving). Kamara scored twice, and was targeted 14 times on the evening. He finished with 13 receptions, and made one of the craziest plays of the young season.

Easton started at right guard, and shifted to left guard after Andrus Peat got hurt.

Trautman caught both of his targets for 17 yards. He also stepped up with Jared Cook getting hurt. He made some good blocks in the running game, and keeps looking better each week.

Peat suffered an ankle injury after Kamara rolled up on him. He took a cart to the locker room, and the initial diagnosis is a high ankle injury. We'll know more later.

Harris caught just 2 passes for 5 yards, and was targeted 3 times on the evening. He had some nice returns, but also had a fumble on a kickoff that was thankfully recovered by J.T. Gray.

Once again, Murray looked good in the ground game (12-58), and he also caught a pass for 7 yards. Meanwhile, Jared Cook left the game due to a groin injury and never returned after catching a pass near the Packers sideline. That will be one to watch.

Taysom Hill - 13 (21%)

Hill didn't add much on the stat sheet, and his costly fumble was a big momentum swing. While it wasn't his fault the Saints lost, it certainly will be a play that gets remembered. Hopefully he can bounce back against the Lions.

Derrick Kelly - 4 (7%)

Marquez Callaway - 2 (3%)

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis - 62 (100%)

Jenkins led the team with 9 tackles (7 solo, 2 assisted), and had some moments of getting beat in coverage. He also took a horse collar penalty that wasn't one. Lattimore also got beat badly in coverage a couple of times, and also had a few moments where the tackling effort was pretty rough. Davis was once again the team's best defensive player, notching the lone sack on Aaron Rodgers and finishing with 7 total tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted).

Jenkins finished with 6 total tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted), but took a defensive pass interference call on a free play that put the Packers in a goal-to-go situation late.

7 total tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted) for Ceedy Duce on the evening.

Cam Jordan - 48 (77%)

Jordan had 4 tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted), but couldn't get it going with the pass rush. He got doubled a lot, which is normal. Maybe he needs Marcus Davenport back.

Malcom Brown, Sheldon Rankins - 37 (60%)

Malcolm Roach - 30 (48%)

Shy Tuttle - 21 (34%)

Carl Granderson - 18 (29%)

Margus Hunt - 17 (27%)

P.J. Williams - 8 (13%)

Williams got beat badly on a big pass play. It wasn't his best look on limited snaps.

Special Teams (Top Reps)