Saints Inactives List: Week 1

A look at the first inactive list for the Saints going into Week 1's season opener against the Falcons.

Three players were previously ruled out on the inactive list on Friday, and we have the rest of the Saints inactives for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. Here's who's officially out for New Orleans.

  • WR Tre'Quan Smith (groin)
  • RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring)
  • CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
  • OL Wyatt Davis
  • TE Nick Vannett
  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Tyrann Mathieu (illness) and Michael Thomas (hamstring) are good to go, and the Saints are fairly full strength with the exception of missing Paulson Adebo. Kickoff is right around the corner, be sure to check out all of our game coverage from the week and get in the know with our Pregame Report. We'll also have a Live Game Thread going.

Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week

