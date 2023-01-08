Saints X-Factors vs. Panthers | Week 18

Predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week-18 season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The New Orleans Saints (7-9) close out the 2022 NFL regular season at home against their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers (6-10). Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, both teams want to end on a high note against a division rival.

In the season's first matchup between these two squads, the Carolina Panthers squeaked out a narrow 22-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium. The teams are far different from those that trotted out in their Week 3 matchup. So who will make the difference in the season finale?

Below, we predict the New Orleans Saints X-Factors for their Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Offensive X-Factor:

The Entire O-Line

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints center waits to snap the football against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will play for another week with multiple starters missing from the offensive line. With Andrus Peat ruled out, Cesar Ruiz on IR, and James Hurst listed as questionable, the Saints will be rolling out a youthful unit to battle in the trenches.

Though the offense has disappointed this season, they have done just enough to win the past three weeks. They will have to perform well against a youthful but very talented Panthers defense yet again. The Saints allowed just one sack in the first meeting but turned the ball over three times.

The Saints' offensive line will dictate the amount of early success the team has in the run game, which has been a strong point for New Orleans the past three weeks. Getting Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, and Eno Benjamin going early will be vital and set the tone against a division rival.

Defensive X-Factor:

Defensive End - Cameron Jordan

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates with strong safety Vonn Bell (24) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

After earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors for his three-sack performance in Week 17, Cameron Jordan will be relied on again in Week 18. The Carolina Panthers played a carousel of quarterbacks in 2022-23. Sam Darnold will start after reviving his career. He has five touchdowns to one interception over the past three weeks as the Panthers' offense averages 30 points per game.

New Orleans will have to find a way to disrupt Darnold and the Panthers' offense by applying pressure early and taking away the run game. Jordan had one sack in the first matchup between the two clubs but will be looking to tally on a few more to his Hall of Fame resume.

For the Saints to close out the season on a four-game winning streak, Jordan's ability to disrupt the offense in multiple phases will be key. Watch for No. 94 to make plays early and often in the Superdome today.

