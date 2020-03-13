New Orleans Saints 2020 Free Agency Primer

We're just a few short days away from the start of the NFL's new league season, which is great news for New Orleans Saints fans. There's a ton of hysteria in the sports world currently with the outbreak of COVID-19, which has seen the NBA, MLS, NHL, NCAA, and even XFL put a halt to their seasons. As for the football world, we have seen the league cancel their annual Spring meeting as well as teams canceling, limiting, and restricting operations.

As of right now, things are still going as planned for the new league year, as the official free agency legal tampering period opens on Monday, March 16 and extends to Wednesday, March 18. Most of the big deals will get done at that time. At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, teams are allowed to begin signing players. Here's an overview of where the Saints stand.

2019 Record

The Saints were thought to have a big hangover following the infamous no-call in the NFC Championship game against the Rams, but responded with a 13-3 regular season record. However, that was only good enough to be the NFC's 3rd seed, which saw the Saints host the Vikings in the opening Wild Card round. The Saints offense didn't look particularly good, but rallied from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie things in overtime. Unfortunately, the game was lost in overtime after the Vikings drove right down the field, and the Saints were sent home early in yet another disappointing postseason.

2020 Unrestricted Free Agents

Drew Brees, QB (41)

Teddy Bridgewater, QB (28)

A.J. Klein, LB (29)

Eli Apple, CB (25)

Ted Ginn Jr., WR (35)

Andrus Peat, T (26)

P.J. Williams, CB (27)

Zach Line, FB (30)

Vonn Bell, S (25)

Johnson Bademosi, CB (30)

Patrick Omameh, T (30)

Stephone Anthony, LB (28)

Josh Martin, LB (28)

Manti Te'o, LB (29)

David Onyemata, DT (27)

Noah Spence, DE (26)

Dwayne Washington, RB (26)

D.J. Swearinger, DB (28)

2020 Restricted Free Agents

Zach Wood, LS (27)

Justin Hardee, DB (26)

Cameron Tom, G (25)

Krishawn Hogan, WR (25)

Austin Carr, WR (26)

Taysom Hill, QB (30)

Salary Cap Space

According to Over The Cap, the Saints have just over an estimated $9.3 million ($9,323,192 actual), which is close to being dead last. That can quickly change, as the Saints liable to make some cuts and restructure some contracts over the next few days, which is cutting it a bit close. We played general manager for the team at the end of February, tackling what we'd do if we were Mickey Loomis. We also previously talked about some of the players and moves that could potentially create space through converting base salaries into signing bonuses for several players.

Free Agent Game Plan

The biggest free agent the Saints had going into the offseason was Drew Brees, and he kept true to his word on making a decision on coming back. Naturally, it was New Orleans or no one. The other big name that kept popping up for the Saints to keep was Taysom Hill, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. All along, Sean Payton has discussed that the team will likely tender him high if a long-term deal cannot be reached prior to free agency. He continues to be a top team priority.

Most of their unrestricted free agents look to cash in on deals elsewhere, with the top names being Teddy Bridgewater, Vonn Bell, Eli Apple, and Andrus Peat. David Onyemata reportedly could command double-digits on his next deal, while players like A.J. Klein and P.J. Williams could stay or go. Due to injuries last season, the Saints brought in veterans Noah Spence and D.J. Swearinger, two I'd like to see brought back to compete for a permanent roster spot in training camp. At this point, the only one who is truly out the mix for the Saints is Zach Line, who opted to retire in mid-January.

Five Free Agent Targets