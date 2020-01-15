Saints News Network
Saints Fullback Zach Line Announces Retirement

John Hendrix

Fullback Zach Line was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and looked like an easy decision to be in the plans for the 2020 New Orleans Saints. However, he's chosen to retire at age 29. Line took to his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday afternoon to announce that he was walking away from football.

Line said in a very lengthy post, "As I look back on the last seven seasons in the NFL I cannot help but to feel extremely proud. I have never bragged about my accomplishments, but knowing the odds and ignoring them, and choosing to instead believe in myself, my faith, and the support of my loving wife and family is something I am proud of. The decision to retire is NOT easy, which is true for most competitors. This decision is something I have prayed about and communicated with those that I love." 

He also added, "The game of football will never leave me and I hope to share and teach the positive experiences I had along the way in the future. A HUGE thank you to all of my brothers, coaches and staff along the way, I love you guys. A HUGE thank you to the team that gave me my first shot Vikings and to the team that made football fun again Saints. Another HUGE thank you to the WHODAT Nation, there is nothing like it, my family loves you. The game is temporary, but in this business brotherhood and alliances are forever."

Line ended by sending a special thank you to his wife McKenzie, citing that none of this was possible with her. They have three daughters together. Line, who has been in the league since 2013 after going undrafted out of Southern Methodist University, has been with the Saints since 2017 and appeared in 40 regular season games for the team. Line was hampered by a knee injury down the stretch of 2019, and couldn't get back in the lineup. He played special teams in addition to his roles on offense.

Those customary 'Dubya' posts will be missing following Saints wins in 2020.

