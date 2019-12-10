After losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints are no longer in control of their own destiny with three weeks to go in the regular season. That won't deter the Saints and their focus, as it's all about their next game against Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.

“It's real simple. One, two, or three. That's what we're playing for," said Sean Payton in his Monday morning press conference with the media.

"The focus is on the Colts and us playing better football. We're either going to be in one of those three spots and the focus has to be on improving and the focus has to be on playing the Colts. It is really that simple.”

Here's a glimpse at the latest NFC Playoff picture.

If the NFC Playoffs started today

49ers (11-2) Packers (10-3) Saints (10-3) Cowboys (6-7) Seahawks (10-3) Vikings (9-4)

In the Hunt

Rams (8-5)

Bears (7-6)

Eagles (6-7)

Eliminated

Buccaneers (6-7)

Panthers (5-8)

Falcons (4-9)

Lions (3-9-1)

Cardinals (3-9-1)

Redskins (3-10)

Giants (2-11)

The Saints already clinched a playoff berth on Thanksgiving, and will be the lone representation of the NFC South this season.

Matchups to watch: The Seahawks travel to take on the Panthers, while the Bears will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers. Both are noon kickoffs. The 49ers play the Falcons in a late kickoff.

According to ESPN's NFL Playoff Machine, the Saints can get back to the top spot in the NFC if this happens: Seahawks, Bears, Falcons win. The team to watch here is the Packers, as a loss by them opens the door for the Saints to at least move to No. 2. Of course, the only focus as Payton said is the Colts.