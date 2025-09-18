2 Key Matchups To Watch In Saints-Seahawks Week 3 Battle
The New Orleans Saints are 0-2 after two weeks this year, but they've shown a lot more promise than many expected from Kellen Moore's squad.
But they have a tough matchup with Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has flashed signs of potential in both weeks, but his production in Week 2 turned a lot of heads.
Week 3 could be one of the toughest matchups yet. There are a few stars on Seattle's roster who could give the Saints some trouble.
Here are two key matchups to watch in the Week 3 contest between the Saints and Seahawks:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Kool-Aid McKinstry
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been one of the best playmakers in football this year, which makes sense, as Seattle traded DK Metcalf in the offseason due to its belief in Smith-Njigba as a top wide receiver.
Saints top cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry will be matched up with Smith-Njigba in Week 3. McKinstry's performance could largely dictate how well the Seahawks move the ball. If the Saints' top cornerback can limit Smith-Njigba during the early portions of the game, the Saints could put themselves in a good spot. If McKinstry can shut down the Seahawks' top wide receiver on third downs, the Saints have a good chance of getting off the field.
The Seahawks don't have much else besides Smith-Njigba. McKinstry could shut down the Seahawks offense if he can dominate his matchup this week.
Carl Granderson vs. Seahawks offensive line
Carl Granderson has been one of the best pass rushers in football through two weeks. Granderson is tied for the league lead in sacks with 3 1/2 after a two-sack performance in Week 2.
Granderson doesn't have a specific matchup on the Seahawks' offensive line, but his production could make or break the Saints' defense.
If Granderson can disrupt Darnold early in the game, the Saints have a chance to limit the Seahawks through the air. Granderson doesn't need to record three sacks on Sunday, but if he can pressure the quarterback and disrupt the timing and rhythm, the Seahawks could be in for a long day.
More NFL: Saints Urged To Make Bold Decision With Offseason Free Agent Addition