Tyler Shough Gets Stamp Of Approval From Ex-Saints Rival

The Tyler Shough hype train has certainly left the station.

The New Orleans Saints rookie has made eight starts for the franchise and has gone 5-3 for the franchise and now has a legit shot at winning the National Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Clearly, wide receiver No. 1 Chris Olave has liked what he's seen.

Shough ROTY!!! — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) December 28, 2025

Former Saints rival and current NFL analyst Matt Ryan spoke glowingly about the New Orleans rookie after the Week 17 win against the Tennessee Titans and said he thinks New Orleans found the guy.

The Saints have a star

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Week in and week out, he has produced," Ryan said. "I think that was his fifth win on the season as a rookie quarterback, which is the most of any rookie this season. He's a good player. I mean, you look at the numbers right here: 22-of-27, 333 yards passing. Every week I feel like I have been saying there. 12.3 yards per attempt. They are getting chunks when they throw the football and probably most importantly two touchdowns, zero interceptions.

"That's four in a row. Kellen Moore, we've talked about it...Kellen Moore has done an excellent job. He's done an excellent job. Taking over a situation that's been tough on the defensive side of the ball. They've had moving parts, Spencer Rattler starting the year at the quarterback position. Tyler Shough has come in a provided a spark for them. I think they have found their guy moving forward

-- Matt Ryan on Tyler Shough pic.twitter.com/bXwGzMdLsW — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) December 28, 2025

If you're a Saints fan, it's easy to be excited right now. Shough looks like a potential long-term solution for the team and is on a rookie deal, Olave has had the best season of his career, the offensive line has taken a step forward, the defense is firing on all cylinders right now, and Kellen Moore has done a good job in his first season at the helm of the franchise.

The Saints aren't going to be in the playoffs this season, but that could change as soon as 2026.

