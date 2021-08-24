2 Saints Tight Ends Lost to Injury Against Jacksonville

An already thin position takes a bigger hit when the Saints top two tight ends leave last night's game with injuries.

The New Orleans Saints suffered two key injuries to the tight end position in last night's preseason victory over Jacksonville.

Second-year TE Adam Trautman left the game early in the second quarter with a foot injury. He was seen exiting the sideline on a cart heading towards the locker room just before halftime. He started the game with the number one unit, but was not targeted.

New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Trautman was the projected starter at the position. Entering his second season, he had 15 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. Trautman was having a quiet camp as a receiver and did not have any receptions in the first two preseason contests.

Veteran TE Nick Vannett also left last night's game, diagnosed with a knee injury. Vannett had missed some time in training camp, but had one reception for 2 yards against the Jaguars prior to leaving.

New Orleans signed the 28-year-old Vannett in free agency this offseason to replace the departed Josh Hill and Jared Cook. Like Trautman, he was having a quiet camp, but brings five years of part-time starting experience to the position.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, both Trautman and Vannett will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of their injuries.

The Saints are extremely thin at the tight end position. Second-year converted wideout Juwan Johnson has been a training camp star and had essentially clinched a roster spot. Johnson has 3 catches for 80 yards in two preseason games.

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) is tackled by Jacksonville safety Josh Jones (29). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Behind Johnson is second-year undrafted TE Ethan Wolf, who had a catch in last night's game, and veteran blocker Garrett Griffin.

New Orleans must move five players from their roster by 4pm today to get down to the mandated 80-man roster limit

