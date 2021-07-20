2021 Saints Training Camp Primer for the Who Dat Nation

The New Orleans Saints rookies and veteran players will begin reporting to training camp this week for on-field preparation ahead of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Saints rookies will check-in at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center training complex in Metairie, LA, on July 25. The team will have the veterans report on July 27.

SAINTS' IMPORTANT JULY DATES

July 25 : Saints rookies and injured players report to training camp.

: Saints rookies and injured players report to training camp. July 27 : Saints veterans report to training camp. 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) report, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.

: Saints veterans report to training camp. 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) report, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA. July 30 : Open Saints Practice Session 1 (9:30 AM - 12 PM)

: Open Saints Practice Session 1 (9:30 AM - 12 PM) July 31: Open Saints Practice Session 2 (9:30 PM - 12 PM)

Edwin Goode - WVUE, New Orleans Saints training facility, Metairie, LA

The reporting dates for the NFC South teams are as follows:

Atlanta - 7/27, rookies; 7/27, veterans (IMB Performance Field, Flowery Branch, GA)

Carolina - 7/27, rookies; 7/27, veterans (Wofford College, Spartanburg, SC)

New Orleans -7/25, rookies; 7/27, veterans (Ochsner Performance Center, Metairie, LA)

Tampa Bay - 7/20, rookies); 7/24, veterans (AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, FL)

Joint practices for New Orleans and Jacksonville were scheduled for August 20. Saints reporter Jeff Duncan reported that the teams canceled the combined training sessions before squaring-off in their August 23 preseason game.

NFC SOUTH JOINT PRACTICES

Carolina at Indianapolis - 8/12

Baltimore at Carolina - 8/18

Atlanta at Miami - 8/18

Tennessee at Tampa Bay - 8/18

Jacksonville at New Orleans - 8/20 (CANCELED)

“We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021,” said Owner Gayle Benson. “Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up close view of the how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible.” A statement from Owner, Gayle Benson

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS NOTES

Drew Brees' retirement has created an opening for the Saints after 15 seasons. New Orleans' quarterback competition will commence in training camp with veteran signal-callers Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill sharing the reps.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata will participate in New Orleans' training camp practices and preseason games before serving his six-game suspension after a positive test for a banned PED by the NFL.

Marshon Lattimore has not received a notice of suspension from the NFL for his March 25, 2021 arrest in Cleveland, Ohio. The cornerback was charged with a fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen firearm.

NFL TRAINING CAMPS FYI

The number of NFL teams remaining at home for their complete training camp has increased since 2000. In 2000, 32% of NFL clubs stayed home. 53% of the in 2010 and nine seasons later in 2019, 69% of teams chose to remain home. COVID-19 mandated protocols adopted by the NFL and NFLPA had 100% of home participation for teams. In 2021, 84% of the franchises opted to stay home training for the regular season.

Four clubs will be spending the entirety of camp away from their facilities – Carolina (Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC), Dallas (Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard, CA), Indianapolis (Grand Park in Westfield, IN), and Kansas City (Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO).

Washington will spend its first five days of camp at the Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond, VA, before returning home to its facility in Ashburn, VA, for the remainder of camp.

A general view of an empty Green Bay Packers sideline during the playing of the national anthem prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

IMPORTANT OPENING GAMES

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game on August 5 (8:00 PM ET, FOX) in Canton, OH.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Dallas in the league’s annual primetime kickoff game on September 9 (8:20 PM ET, NBC).

The Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season opener on September 12 (3:25 PM CT, FOX). Aaron Rodgers shared his intentions to return as the Packers quarterback for the 2021-22 regular season.

