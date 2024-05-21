A Look Back At The Championship History Of The NFC South Division
The NFC South division was formed in 2002, when the NFL realigned to four divisions in each conference. Former NFC West teams New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers were placed in the new division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, formerly in the NFC Central, would join them to create the four-team race.
In the 22 years since the creation of the NFC South, the division has represented the NFC in the Super Bowl six times. On three occasions, New Orleans once and Tampa Bay twice, the division has emerged with the Super Bowl championship.
This division has been perhaps the worst in football over the last two years. In 2022, the Buccaneers took the division crown with a lowly 8-9 record. Tampa Bay again took the title last year, but with only a slight improvement at 9-8.
Entering 2024, the Buccaneers stand poised to tie NFC South history. The division is again expected to be possibly the worst in the league. However, each of the four teams have made significant changes this offseason. Here's a look at all four NFC South teams and their history since the formation of the division in 2002.
SAINTS
• 8 playoff appearances
• 7 division titles
• 1 wild-card
• 3 NFC championship games (1-2*)
• 1 Super Bowl (1-0)
• 2 last place finishes
New Orleans holds NFC South history with four straight division titles from 2017 to 2020, though that could be tied by Tampa Bay this year. Their NFC South high of seven division titles could also be equaled by the Buccaneers. They are also tied with Atlanta for having the most playoff appearances by any team in the division.
The Saints have the fewest last place finishes of any of their South rivals. The team's previous last place finish was in 2008, a 15-year span that far eclipses any of the other three divisional foes. Their three NFC Championship Game appearances is tied with the Falcons for the most in the division.
New Orleans has missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. It's their longest postseason drought since 2014-2016. They also missed the playoffs for the first four years (2002 to 2005) after the creation of the NFC South.
BUCCANEERS
• 7 playoff appearances
• 6 division titles
• 1 wild-card
• 2 NFC championship games (2-0)
• 2 Super Bowls (2-0)
• 10 last place finishes
Tampa Bay has won the last three NFC South titles, one of only three times that has happened in the division's 22-year history. The Buccaneers are the division's only multiple Super Bowl champion, winning both their trips to the big game. That includes a division championship and Super Bowl XXXVII title in 2002, the first year of the existence of the NFC South.
The Buccaneers have the distinction of finishing at the bottom of the NFC South 10 times, four more than any other team (Carolina) in the division. They finished in the cellar of the NFC South for eight out of 10 seasons between 2009 and 2018, including a span of five straight years between 2011 and 2015.
Tampa Bay also lays claim to 13 straight years without a playoff berth from the NFC South. Between 2008 and 2020, they were watching postseason games at home. This is a streak that's over double that of the current drought from Atlanta and Carolina, the next longest.
FALCONS
• 8 playoff appearances
• 4 division titles
• 4 wild-card
• 3 NFC championship games (1-2)
• 1 Super Bowl (0-1)
• 4 last place finishes
Atlanta is tied with New Orleans for the most trips to the playoffs since the formation of the division. They also have the fewest division championships of any of the four teams. However, that's countered with more wild-card berths than any other South squad.
The Falcons have made it to the conference title game three times since the berth of the NFC South. In their only victory in those three tries, they'd subsequently blow a 28-3 lead to lose Super Bowl LI in historic and embarrassing fashion.
Atlanta is currently riding a six-year streak of missing the playoffs, tied for the second longest in division history. They've finished with double-digit losses in four consecutive campaigns.
PANTHERS
• 7 playoff appearances
• 5 division titles
• 2 wild-card
• 3 NFC championship games (2-1)
• 2 Super Bowls (0-2)
• 6 last place finishes
Carolina is coming off a 2-15 season, the worst record in the history of the NFC South. They also have the best single-season record in division history, finishing 15-1 on their way to a Super Bowl 50 loss in 2015.
The Panthers have gone six straight years without a playoff berth. They've gone eight consecutive years since winning the NFC South, the longest current streak of any in the division. Carolina is riding a five-year streak of double-digit losses in a season. That too, is a dubious NFC South record.
The New Orleans Saints are the only NFC South team to have a winning record against each of their division foes since the NFL realignment. Since 2002, the Saints are 78-56 against the NFC South, a winning percentage of .582. Over that span, they are 28-16 (.636) against Atlanta, 27-18 (.600) against Tampa Bay, and 23-22 (.511) against Carolina.
It is worth noting that New Orleans is a mediocre 6-6 against their division since Dennis Allen took over as head coach two years ago. If the Saints have any hopes of returning to the playoffs after a three year absence, they'll need to resume their dominance over NFC South rivals.