Tyler Shough Isn’t Only Saints Rookie Turning Heads Right Now

The New Orleans Saints had a near-perfect day on Sunday.

New Orleans faced off against one of its biggest rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was able to come out on top, 24-20. That's not all, though. The Saints played spoiler a bit. With Tampa Bay's loss against the Saints, now the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are tied at the top of the NFC South with a 7-6 record. On top of this, the Saints' rookies were on full display, and not just Tyler Shough.

The Saints had a big day on Sunday

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Shough was good, once again. But Devin Neal also broke out on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Neal's role has been expanded with Alvin Kamara injured and he has made the most of it. Neal had a season-high 19 carries on Sunday and responded with 70 rushing yards and the first touchdown of his career. Neal also had a catch for 14 yards.

When the Saints drafted Neal in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, New Orleans had a very crowded running back room. In camp, Kamara, Neal, and others like Kendre Miller, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Cam Akers duked it out for jobs with the franchise.

Neal earned a spot and was moved into the No. 2 position on the team when Miller got injured. Now, he's the No. 1 back with Kamara out.

Neal is someone who entered the season without much fanfare. He very good in college, but wasn't a household name. He racked up over 2,500 rushing yards across his final two college seasons at Kansas to go along with 32 rushing touchdowns.

Kamara is a team legend, but is now 30 years old. It hasn't been a great season for him from a production standpoint. Before the season, there were questions about a long-term replacement option. If Neal could be that guy, that would be huge for New Orleans. Despite a bad record for the Saints, if they can come away from this season set at quarterback and running back with the rookies, that's just going to make any sort of rebuild much quicker.

