Against All Odds: Saints Aim To Extend Week 1 Winning Streak
The NFL season finally starts this weekend for the New Orleans Saints when they host the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans has the league's longest opening game win streak, having won their past five season openers. Saints quarterback Derek Carr understands starting the season on the right track is critical to having success this year.
"There's been a lot of work put in to make sure we start fast," Carr told a group of reporters this week. "That's a key to us to try to keep the same mindset we had towards the end of last year and treating all these games like do or die."
The Saints won four of the last five games to end the season last year, narrowly missing the playoffs. New Orleans hopes they can start the year just like they finished last year, stringing some wins together in a row. Despite winning their previous five season openers, the Saints have only had a winning record after the first four games once, back in 2019.
Getting the offense to click earlier can be a recipe for New Orleans to succeed more at the beginning of the year. The Saints only scored 20 or more points once in the first four games of last year's season. They brought in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the offseason to revitalize the Saints' lackluster offensive attack.
New Orleans finished No. 14 in yards (337.2) and No. 9 in points (23.6). Those numbers look more respectable with the late-season surge the team had, but far too often throughout the season, the team lacked offensive consistency. That begins with Carr under center.
The former Pro Bowl quarterback had more games last season with more interceptions than touchdowns. The revamped offense should improve consistency and success on the field.
"I know one thing is that we're going to play extremely hard and extremely fast on offense," Carr said. "There is a mindset and a mentality now that I recognized from last year.....we're excited to show our brand of football and show what we can be this year."
A quick start is necessary against the Panthers, who struggled mightily last season with a 2-15 record. They onboard new head coach Dave Canales to pair with former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and a revamped offensive line. New Orleans is a 4.5-point favorite at home, but division games are always challenging in the NFC South.
The Saints must start fast against the Panthers and ride the wave of momentum the rest of the season.