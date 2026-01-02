Saints Rookie Will Finally Get His Chance Against Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will conclude the regular season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and it sounds like plenty of young guys will have opportunities to show what they can do.

One guy who specifically will get a shot is seventh-round rookie Fadil Diggs. The 24-year-old was selected with the No. 254 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and has appeared in four games this season, but hasn't touched the field since Sep. 28 against the Buffalo Bills.

On Friday, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net reported on X that Diggs is up on the active roster as the team prepares for the Week 18 season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints rookie will have a shot

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Fadil Diggs (40) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Rookie DE Fadil Diggs, Saints seventh-rounder, is up on the active roster as a part of today’s roster moves," Jackson wrote. "That means each available, healthy rookie is will finish the 2025 season in the active roster. (Devin Neal) and (Vernon Broughton), the only exceptions, are on IR."

So far this season, Diggs has gotten just 52 snaps on defense and 23 snaps on the special teams. It'll be interesting to see if he can make some noise in the finale. He was drafted by the Saints out of Syracuse. In 2024, he played in 12 games and logged 7 1/2 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 45 total tackles in general. He had 15 1/2 sacks in total throughout his five-year college career. The first four seasons of his college career came at Texas A&M and the final one was with Syracuse.

When the offseason kicks off, the Saints are going to have a lot of decisions to make. New Orleans is riding high right now, but will have to determine who will be back, and who the team can cut ties with. This will be an opportunity for Diggs, and the other young guys across the roster, to show the front office what they can do against Atlanta.

