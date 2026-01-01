Details Emerge With Saints' Chris Olave Dealing With Blood Clot

The New Orleans Saints unfortunately will be without the services of wide receiver Chris Olave when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon in the 2025 regular season finale.

On Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that a blood clot was found in Olave's lung. Fortunately, Underhill also noted that he is being discharged from the hospital on Thursday and he's doing "well."

"Chris Olave will be out this week, per source," Underhill wrote on X. "A blood clot was detected in his lung. Got caught early before anything bad could happen and will be fine. But not playing this week...Olave is being discharged from the hospital today. He's doing well."

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) reacts to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) running in a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the reporting.

"Saints WR Chris Olave will be out Sunday after doctors discovered a blood clot in his lung, as Nick Underhill reported," Schefter wrote. "Olave has no prior history with blood clots, and he now is expected to be sidelined for about a month before being ready for the offseason program."

That's scary, but fortunately it was caught early, per Underhill.

Olave had a phenomenal 2025 season for the Saints. He will finish the campaign with 100 catches, 1,163 receiving yards, and nine touchdown catches, all career highs. Olave showed throughout the 2025 campaign that he can be a legit No. 1 receiver for the Saints into the future. Despite the Saints being out of playoff contention for weeks, this guy has played through a back injury and has helped lift the Saints' offense. Right now, the Saints are trending in the right direction and there's optimism around the team thanks in large part to the performance of Olave throughout the season.

This is a scary end to the season for Olave, but Schefter reported that he will be sidelined for a month and then will be able to kick off his offseason program. That's a positive sign for the young playmaker.

