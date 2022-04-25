Skip to main content

Alvin Kamara's Hearing Moved to August

Alvin Kamara's court hearing from his early February arrest has been pushed back to August 1st.

We were supposed to get some more insight on the future of Alvin Kamara today from a court hearing in Las Vegas, but it's been rescheduled for Aug. 1. The Saints star running back was arrested in February, and this is the second time the hearing gets pushed back since it happened.

Kamara's defense attorney, Richard Schonfeld, said during the court hearing, “We’ve received video evidence, transcripts. We’ve received some additional discovery late last week."

Per Katelyn Newberg of The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Kamara and the three co-defendants (Chris Lammons, Percy Harris, and Darrin Young) did not appear in court. Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia called for another hearing set for Monday, Aug. 1.

The incident stems from a Feb. 5 incident at The Cromwell, which resulted in Kamara being arrested after the Pro Bowl for a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. An original hearing was set for March 8, which moved to Apr. 25, and is now on Aug. 1.

Kamara can absolutely face league discipline, but the legal proceedings have to play out first. For now, we sit and wait until August.

