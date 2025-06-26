Alvin Kamara To Broncos? NFL Writer Pitches Surprise Saints Blockbuster
Alvin Kamara may not have made a Pro Bowl since 2021, but he's still a very, very good football player.
The New Orleans Saints' star running back turns 30 next month, and in just eight years in the league, he's racked up 11,541 scrimmage yards. The five-time Pro Bowler was limited to 14 games last season, but managed over 100 total yards per game when healthy.
Kamara is getting expensive, though, and he's not necessarily bringing the Saints much closer to a playoff berth than they were as a 5-12 team last season. While New Orleans doesn't seem inclined to dump him in a trade, another front office executives in a parallel situation might decide to pull that trigger.
What team(s) would want Kamara if he were made available? It's probably a safe bet that the Denver Broncos, who are now coached by longtime Saints sideline boss Sean Payton, would be near the top of the list.
On Thursday, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin named Kamara to the Broncos as a hypothetical summer blockbuster that he could see making sense for both sides.
"Kamara may be a Saints mainstay, but he's approaching 30 with an annual injury history, and New Orleans isn't necessarily geared to compete for meaningful wins in 2025 with a rookie coach and quarterback in Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough, respectively," Benjamin wrote.
"The Broncos, meanwhile, could still use additional big-play weapons for Bo Nix. And their coach, Sean Payton, was responsible for drafting and unleashing Kamara during his time with the Saints. So what if Denver signed J.K. Dobbins and drafted RJ Harvey? Payton wants depth to win on the ground, and besides, Kamara's best attribute is collecting passes out of the backfield; he could be Nix's top safety valve."
Kamara is owed $10 million this season, but that figure jumps to $18 million in 2026--part of the Saints' usual strategy of not worrying about their burgeoning payroll until they absolutely have to. His name might not be hot on the trade market right this second, but now might be the best time to move him from a value perspective.
If Denver were to offer a decent draft pick for Kamara, it would certainly be something to ponder from New Orleans' perspective.
