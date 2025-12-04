Kellen Moore Drops Injury Updates On Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, More

The New Orleans Saints hit the practice field on Wednesday without four key members of the franchise.

When the Saints shared their first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, it featured Alvin Kamara, Taliese Fuaga, Chris Olave, and Justin Reid. All four starters did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Fuaga was listed with an ankle injury, Kamara with knee and ankle injuries, Olave with a back injury, and Reid with a knee injury.

Last week, Kamara, Fuaga, and Olave all popped up on the Injury Report as well. Fuaga and Olave ended up being good to go for the Week 13 Miami Dolphins matchup.

After practice on Wednesday, Saints head coach Kellen Moore had updates on the injured starters.

Kellen Moore gave injury updates

"Practice report, four DNPs," Moore said. "(Taliese Fuaga) with the ankle, (Alvin Kamara) with the knee/ankle, Chris with the back, and then Justin Reid with the knee. We'll just let all of those progress, see where that takes us and other than that, today was a good day.

Moore was asked if Fuaga re-aggravated his ankle injury, but he noted it's a "different anke."

He shed a little more light on Olave's back injury as well when asked if he was given a maintenance day, or if the injury got worse.

"It's a back so obviously, you play a full game the way he did, obviously it's going to be sore," Moore said. "So, he's just navigating that. We'll let that progress, obviously. He's doing some good, though."

Fortunately, it sounds like Reid didn't suffer any sort of long-term injury to his knee.

"Justin, just a knee," Moore said. "So, we'll see. We'll see how this progresses this week. ... It's not an (Injured Reserve) thing, but we'll just kind of see how it goes."

The Saints are preparing for another tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If any of these four can make it back on the field in time, that would be a plus.

