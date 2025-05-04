Beloved Saints 12-Year Veteran, Former Pro Bowler Has Message For Tyler Shough
As Tyler Shough gets ready to begin his career with the New Orleans Saints, he's already got a big-time endorsement from a franchise icon under his belt.
Shough was taken with the 40th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Apr. 25, and there's a strong chance the 25-year-old might start at quarterback for the Saints in his very first NFL game. There's a lot to figure out between now and then, including what jersey number he might don.
Shough wore number 9 at Louisville, but it's hard to imagine a Saints player ever wearing that number again after Drew Brees brought New Orleans numerous passing records and a Super Bowl over all those years in the black and gold.
Fortunately, another Saints legend, albeit not one of Brees' stature, is happy to pass on his old number.
On Friday, 12-year Saints punter and former Pro Bowler Thomas Morstead caught wind that Shough was considering his old number six as well as 18, and selflessly suggested that Shough should go for the single digit.
"Tyler, take #6!" Morstead posted on X (formerly Twitter). "I hope it is as good to you as it was to me. #WHODAT"
There aren't many better stewards of the Saints franchise than Morstead. The 39-year-old is still in the NFL as the punter for the New York Jets, but he gave everything he had to the Saints and the city of New Orleans from 2009 to 2020, endearing himself to the fan base forever.
Perhaps Shough can continue that fan favorite heritage of the number six in black and gold. He's yet to officially announce a decision.
