3 Reasons Why Saints Will Lose Vs. Panthers In Week 15

The New Orleans Saints look like they've turned a corner recently, but will that trend continue on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers?

New Orleans will welcome its NFC South rival to Caesars Superdome just weeks after taking down the Panthers on the road. The Saints faced off against the Panthers on Nov. 9 at Bank of America Stadium and won, 17-7, in Tyler Shough's second career start in the National Football League.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It should be another good game on Sunday. Don't let the records fool you. The Saints are 3-10 on the season and Carolina is 7-6 so far. When two NFC South teams get together, it's anyone's game. With that being said, let's look at three reasons why the Saints could end up being on the wrong side of the scoreboard on Sunday.

Will the Saints take down the Panthers again?

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Panthers Have More To Play For



The Panthers have been one of the most surprising teams in football this season. Carolina is in first place in the division after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost on Thursday. Carolina enters the contest after a massive 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. If Carolina wins on Sunday, it will have a one-game lead in the standings with three games to play.

Saints Will Be Without Alvin Kamara



When the Saints took down the Panthers in November, Kamara was a big part of the offense. He had 83 rushing yards, three catches, and 32 receiving yards. New Orleans was only able to muster up 17 points even with Kamara thriving and Tyler Shough throwing for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina is allowing 22.8 points per game this season and now has its second shot against New Orleans in a matter of weeks without one of its top players.

Division Matchup



It's difficult to beat a team in the National Football League once. It's very difficult to beat the same team twice. The Buccaneers experienced that last week when they faced New Orleans. The Saints got their revenge and now Carolina will have its shot at New Orleans.

More NFL: How Saints Can Burst Panthers' Bubble Week 15