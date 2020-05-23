Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Sean Payton Trash Talking Tom Brady

BtBoylan

With 6 Super Bowl rings, it's hard to be now an underdog and the New Kid on the Block in your division. But, Saints HC Sean Payton sent a friendly reminder to Brady how the Saints are Kings of the NFC South and should be ready to "quiet the cannons" on opening day in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans has ruled the NFC South for three straight years. For the first time in what feels like forever, QB Tom Brady will not be the favorite to win his division. Brady spent his first 20 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Over two decades, "Tom Terrific" won the AFC East 17 times. He ended his reign of the division with 11 consecutive division titles.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady will duel twice in 2020
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Saints HC Sean Payton wasted no time welcoming Brady to the division. In an Instagram live interview with NFL Network’s Kay Adams, Payton admits the two have engaged in some “friendly” trash talk since the start of NFL free agency.

During the conversation on Instagram, Payton applauded Tampa Bay Parks Department for disrupting and ending a Tom Brady led practice just a few days prior. Adams jokingly asked the Super Bowl 44 winning head coach if he was sure it was not him who made the call. Payton responded, “well... I got it on speed dial”.

Brady has responded to Payton’s text messages laughing and saying, “You guys are the favorites. We’re the underdogs.” according to Sean Payton. Vegas favors the Saints in the spread (-4.5) in Week One vs Tampa Bay via FanDuel Sportsbook. The NFC South title race Vegas favors the Saints at (-105) while the Bucs sit at (+130) via Bovada.

The stakes are high for Brees and Brady as they come into the final years of their illustrious careers. Saints QB Drew Brees, Falcons QB Matt Ryan, and former Panthers QB Cam Newton have spent years battling one another for NFC South dominance. Now, Brady enters the fray. He has never faced as much talent at the QB position in one division as he will in 2020. The NFC South can now boast for having three future Hall of Fame QBs and past Super Bowl winners. By the end of the season, there will only be one.  Whether it's Brees or Brady standing victorious, the NFC South will be entertaining in 2020.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Pass Rushers/Defensive Ends, Post Draft

New Orleans boasts one of the NFL's best defenders at defensive end, but needs a former high draft choice to take his game to the next level.

Bob Rose

by

DisGuy

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation awards 20 Scholarships to College Track Students

Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins and his foundation awarded College Track students over $20K in scholarships and a Microsoft Surface Go 2 to his Virtual Brands Experience competition winner.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints HC Sean Payton becomes first Jordan Brand Coach

New Orleans Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton, heard these words in Florida, "I'm going to make you my first Jordan Coach" - Michael Jordan

BtBoylan

Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Has No Fear of Gronk and Competition

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is confident he can handle any opposing receiver in the NFL, including Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Inside the numbers: Drew Brees vs. 2020 Saints opponents

An in-depth look at the stats Drew Brees has put up against the 2020 Saints opponents while being with New Orleans.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Saints facilities remain closed while several NFL teams re-open this week

National Football League teams began re-opening their facilities to a limited number of staff and players undergoing rehabilitation this week. However, the New Orleans Saints facility in Metairie, LA, remains closed.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Jay Glazer reiterates Taysom Hill is Saints future quarterback

The Athletic's Jay Glazer reiterated on Wednesday that Taysom Hill is still regarded as the future quarterback of the Saints.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Big Men!  An Analysis of the Defensive Tackles, Post-Draft

A post-draft analysis of the New Orleans Saints defensive interior lineman. Will they dominate opponents in 2020?

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints sign former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

The New Orleans Saints signed former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo to a 1 year deal on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints WR Michael Thomas is Elite; Parker and Tweets are not

The Best WR in the NFL should not be concerned with the opinions of other receivers for having one decent game of their career. The Twitter spat was not necessary for Thomas to prove his status.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Footballfan55