Sean Payton Trash Talking Tom Brady

With 6 Super Bowl rings, it's hard to be now an underdog and the New Kid on the Block in your division. But, Saints HC Sean Payton sent a friendly reminder to Brady how the Saints are Kings of the NFC South and should be ready to "quiet the cannons" on opening day in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans has ruled the NFC South for three straight years. For the first time in what feels like forever, QB Tom Brady will not be the favorite to win his division. Brady spent his first 20 years in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Over two decades, "Tom Terrific" won the AFC East 17 times. He ended his reign of the division with 11 consecutive division titles.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Saints HC Sean Payton wasted no time welcoming Brady to the division. In an Instagram live interview with NFL Network’s Kay Adams, Payton admits the two have engaged in some “friendly” trash talk since the start of NFL free agency.

“We want to quiet the canons...Hashtag keep the canons quiet." - Sean Payton text to Bucs QB Tom Brady

During the conversation on Instagram, Payton applauded Tampa Bay Parks Department for disrupting and ending a Tom Brady led practice just a few days prior. Adams jokingly asked the Super Bowl 44 winning head coach if he was sure it was not him who made the call. Payton responded, “well... I got it on speed dial”.

Brady has responded to Payton’s text messages laughing and saying, “You guys are the favorites. We’re the underdogs.” according to Sean Payton. Vegas favors the Saints in the spread (-4.5) in Week One vs Tampa Bay via FanDuel Sportsbook. The NFC South title race Vegas favors the Saints at (-105) while the Bucs sit at (+130) via Bovada.

The stakes are high for Brees and Brady as they come into the final years of their illustrious careers. Saints QB Drew Brees, Falcons QB Matt Ryan, and former Panthers QB Cam Newton have spent years battling one another for NFC South dominance. Now, Brady enters the fray. He has never faced as much talent at the QB position in one division as he will in 2020. The NFC South can now boast for having three future Hall of Fame QBs and past Super Bowl winners. By the end of the season, there will only be one. Whether it's Brees or Brady standing victorious, the NFC South will be entertaining in 2020.

