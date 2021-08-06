Saints Training Camp: Marquez Callaway and Ken Crawley are Seizing Opportunity

Saints training camps under Sean Payton usually have allowed young players to showcase their talent and gain roster spots. In 2021, two veterans can rise up their respective position depth charts and earn starting roles.

Saints training camps under Sean Payton usually have allowed young players to showcase their talent and gain roster spots. In 2021, two veterans can rise up their respective position depth charts and earn starting roles.

Callaway and Crawley

Coaching staffs use training camps as a time for player evaluations. Players use the practices to climb depth charts to secure a spot on the roster.

Then, there are times when an athlete can come from under a star player's shadow, catch his coach's attention, showcase their talent, and take over a prominent spot on the team.

Marquez Callaway and Ken Crawley are two players primed and ready to take advantage of their increased reps and opportunities at Saints Training Camp 2021.

MARQUEZ CALLAWAY AT CAMP

Callaway has stepped into a more prominent role with the team's No. 1 receiver Thomas out of commission and No. 2 wideout Tre'Quan missing early reps. Even with Smith at camp on Day 3, I noticed how comfortable and confident Callaway was handling his route tree progressions.

Last season, you could see Callaway's growth and emergence in the Saints offense before his knee injury against Detroit.

On Friday, Taysom Hill took note of Callaway with the media, " I think Quez is one of those guys that when he had the opportunity, he's taken advantage of it. So, I have not seen Quez have an opportunity and not step up to it. And, we saw that last year. I think we're seeing that this camp where Quez plays really well when his opportunity is really high."

KEN CRAWLEY WITH THE SAINTS, AGAIN

You can also see in camp how veteran Ken Crawley has regained his form and also his confidence. Crawley, 27, returned to New Orleans late last season to play six games when the team was short-handed at the cornerback position. He bounced around the league in 2019. The corner signed with the Raiders and was released in camp. Miami picked up Crawley, released him, and rejoined the Saints for one game. In 2020, the Cardinals and released him at the final roster cuts. He returned to New Orleans later in the season.

After 45 appearances where he started 23 games, Crawley flashed potential with the Saints, but he began faltering in technique and confidence — often resulting in either blown coverages or penalties.

John Hendrix noted that Crawley is undefeated in the camp's 1-on-1 matchups versus receivers.

Back in 2017, "he ended up starting in the second or third week of the season and started the whole year for us. So he's got a lot of experience, but it was athleticism and speed range, or some of his strengths," affirmed Saints head coach Sean Payton to media.

If Crawley can maintain his consistency throughout the camp, he could become a viable option to see significant playing time if starter Marshon Lattimore would face suspension from the NFL.

