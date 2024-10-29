BREAKING: Saints Rival Trades Top Player Before Week 9 Clash
The Carolina Panthers are trading top wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round draft choice to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year's draft. This was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Tuesday. Carolina will be hosting the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.
Johnson was Carolina's leading receiver after eight games. He had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven game appearances. This was Johnson's first season with the Panthers after an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson.
This was just the latest case of Carolina selling off their players during the season. In recent years, the Panthers have also traded away stars like RB Christian McCaffrey and WR D.J. Moore. Now at 1-7, Carolina hosts the 2-6 Saints this Sunday.
New Orleans has already beaten the Panthers once this year, routing them by a score of 47-10 in opening week. In that game, Diontae Johnson was targeted six times. He caught just two of those passes for 19 yards.
Without Johnson, a 29th-ranked Panthers offense looks even worse. Carolina does have promising WR Xavier Legette, who had four receptions for 35 yards against the Saints in the opener. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen remains on injured reserve, so the Panthers currently only have Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Coker, and David Moore at the position.
Additionally, the Panthers also have questions at quarterback for a 30th ranked passing attack. Bryce Young started the season and went just 13 of 30 for 161 yards with two interceptions and four sacks against the Saints.
Young was benched after the second game in favor of veteran and former Saint Andy Dalton. After Dalton and his family were in a car accident last week, Young was back at starter. It's unclear who will get the call against New Orleans.
The Saints come into Week 9 ranked dead last in total defense. They are 28th against the pass and the run. Carolina ranks 32nd in rushing production. In three games against the Saints, Young has completed just 48.5% of his throws for an average of 150 yards per outing with one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked 12 times.
New Orleans is already without cornerback Paulson Adebo (leg) for the rest of the year. Star corner Marshon Lattimore is also a major question after aggravating a hamstring injury during last week's loss to the Chargers, the team's sixth straight defeat.