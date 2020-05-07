Saints News Network
Drew Brees and Tom Brady to Battle in New Orleans, Week 1

Kyle T. Mosley

The NFL has set the 2020 NFL Season opener for the New Orleans Saints to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST.  Fox Sports is reported to broadcast the NFC South meeting between the two legends, Brees and Brady, inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees vs Tom Brady in New Orleans
Sep 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) following a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

This Week 1 contest will feature the first of two NFC South showdowns between QB Drew Brees (#1 All-Time Passing Leader - 77,416 yds) and the QB Tom Brady (#2 All-Time Passing Leader - 74,571 yds) in the regular season for 2020, according to Saints Reporter Nick Underhill.  Brees and Brady last met when the Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20 in 2017.   Brees holds a 3-2 record over Brady in their career match-ups.  Two of his wins were with the San Diego Chargers and one as a member of the Saints.  Matter of fact, the lone Saints win occurred during their Super Bowl Championship season in 2009.  Brees has thrown for 12 TDs, 1 INT with a 116.1 QBR for those contests. 

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees in the NFC South
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has won the NFC South the past three seasons over the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Falcons.  Odds makers originally had New Orleans as the favorite to repeat for the fourth consecutive year.  However, the free-agent signing of Tom Brady has propelled the Bucs as contenders not only in the NFC South but also in the NFL.  Since Brees has re-signed his 2-yr deal to remain in New Orleans, the Saints are favorites for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, FL on February 7, 2021.  These two legendary quarterbacks, Brees and Brady, will have their hands full this season.   New Orleans has one of the most gruelling schedules to manage in 2020.  Yet, most of their core players return to the team this season.  

The Saints News Network will report more details on the Saints-Bucs contest.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
John Hendrix
John Hendrix

Editor

Couldn't think of a better way to open up the Saints season. This is going to be killer. Going to be huge having fans in the stands for that one.

Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

This will be one historical slugfest! Let's Geaux Saints

