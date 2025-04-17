Browns Predicted To Leap-Frog Saints In Draft, Steal Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints could be without Derek Carr for the 2025 season because of a shoulder injury. Because of that, a lot of experts have predicted the Saints to use the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
But will Sanders be available when the Saints land on the clock?
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay predicted the Cleveland Browns would select Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick before swinging a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers to jump back in the first round ahead of the Saints, swiftly stealing Sanders before New Orleans could land him.
"Making this type of trade, which would likely result in the Panthers getting the first pick in Round 2 in addition to a future first and more Day 2 capital, would allow the Browns to pick up Shedeur Sanders and solidify their quarterback room," Kay wrote. "It would also uniquely afford the Browns a chance to keep the Sanders-Hunter battery together.
"There's a clear benefit in doing so, as they have a fantastic rapport after playing four seasons together at both Jackson State and Colorado and would be able to hit the ground running in the NFL."
This kind of trade could kickstart the Browns in their rebuild. Cleveland has struggled tremendously for quite a long time. Bringing in two captivating stars in a move like this would have the fans excited and invested in the team again.
But this trade would completely undercut the Saints who need a quarterback more than the Browns do. It's the possibility of something like this happening that has experts predicting the Saints will trade up into the top seven picks to be sure they land the guy they want.
