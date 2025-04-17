Saints News Network

Browns Predicted To Leap-Frog Saints In Draft, Steal Shedeur Sanders

The Saints could lose out on Shedeur Sanders.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints could be without Derek Carr for the 2025 season because of a shoulder injury. Because of that, a lot of experts have predicted the Saints to use the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

But will Sanders be available when the Saints land on the clock?

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay predicted the Cleveland Browns would select Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick before swinging a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers to jump back in the first round ahead of the Saints, swiftly stealing Sanders before New Orleans could land him.

"Making this type of trade, which would likely result in the Panthers getting the first pick in Round 2 in addition to a future first and more Day 2 capital, would allow the Browns to pick up Shedeur Sanders and solidify their quarterback room," Kay wrote. "It would also uniquely afford the Browns a chance to keep the Sanders-Hunter battery together.

"There's a clear benefit in doing so, as they have a fantastic rapport after playing four seasons together at both Jackson State and Colorado and would be able to hit the ground running in the NFL."

This kind of trade could kickstart the Browns in their rebuild. Cleveland has struggled tremendously for quite a long time. Bringing in two captivating stars in a move like this would have the fans excited and invested in the team again.

But this trade would completely undercut the Saints who need a quarterback more than the Browns do. It's the possibility of something like this happening that has experts predicting the Saints will trade up into the top seven picks to be sure they land the guy they want.

More NFL: Saints Predicted To Land Captivating QB Prospect In NFL Draft

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News