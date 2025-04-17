Saints Predicted To Land Captivating QB Prospect In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints have a big decision to make at the quarterback position this offseason. Starting quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly likely to miss the year with a shoulder injury and the Saints need to find a new signal caller.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has been the top name connected to New Orleans at this point, but there are plenty of other options on the table, too.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently predicted the Saints would draft Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft rather than selecting Sanders.
"Derek Carr's situation is murkier than ever with his latest injury update. This is Kellen Moore's first shot at being an NFL head coach and you never know when you're going to get one of those," Bedinger wrote. "The Saints could absolutely go with a 1st-round quarterback, but there's always going to be extra pressure to make things work in that scenario.
"A second-round pick at QB may or may not work out, and is a much more worthwhile risk/reward proposition. Getting Tyler Shough, one of the fastest-rising players at the position in this class, could be a nice lottery ticket for the Saints and an option to make this new coaching staff look really good if it works out."
Shough has been gaining steam as a potential second or third round pick and the Saints could be a solid fit if they're not in love with Sanders at the top of the first round.
This would allow the Saints to use their first round pick on a different potential star to continue building out their roster while still selecting a solid signal caller in the second round. It will all boil down to whether or not the Saints really want Sanders.
