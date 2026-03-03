Cowboys Lurking as Serious Threat for Saints’ Star CB

We are just days away from free agency kicking off across the National Football League and one big question for the New Orleans Saints is whether cornerback Alontae Taylor will return for another season with the franchise.

He has four seasons under his belt in New Orleans, but is a pending free agent. That's not all. He's arguably the top overall cornerback heading to the open market. So, he should get paid well. Whether his next deal is with the Saints or someone else, these next few weeks should be good for the 27-year-old.

One question is, if not the Saints, then who for Taylor? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentioned the veteran corner as an option for the Dallas Cowboys.

"Jerry Jones’s message to the Dallas press got my attention," Breer wrote. "It should get your attention, too. The Cowboys’ owner, now headed into his 38th NFL season, put it bluntly over the weekend: 'I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have.' Based on Jones’s history of being conservative in free-agent spending over the years, it’s understandable if you’re skeptical. But there is evidence of some shifting strategy, in particular with the trades last year for George Pickens and Quinnen Williams, two moves that sandwiched the blockbuster deal that sent Micah Parsons out of town.

Where will Alontae Taylor sign?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"So who could help Dallas? My sense is they’ll at least kick the tires on [Maxx Crosby]. Trey Hendrickson is older, but is a year removed from back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, and wouldn’t cost draft picks. Jaelan Phillips would be another option at edge and who was with new coordinator Christian Parker last year in Philly. Corner looms as another need, with Seattle’s Tariq Woolen and New Orleans’s Alontae Taylor at the top of that market."

Taylor hasn't indicated one way or another where he's going, but did post a cryptic message on X on Sunday.

If only yall knew what I knew haha 😂 can’t believe everything you read — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) March 1, 2026

For New Orleans, its cornerback room was trending in the right direction in 2025 with Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley. Arguably, the Saints should try to retain the 27-year-old. But the rumors and reports already are out there about potential options for him elsewhere. It's certainly going to be an interesting few weeks.