Cam Jordan Breaks Down the Saints And Slams NFC South Foe During Bye Week
Cam Jordan didn't take kindly to the panelists' belief on Good Morning Football that the Atlanta Falcons would win the NFC South. He was one of the guest panelists on the NFL Network show, and host Peter Schrager mentioned the topic: "Are the Falcons Still The Favorite To Win NFC South?"
Several believed the Falcons would claim the title, yet a couple thought the Bucs were trending towards overtaking Atlanta. Cam took exception to it all in his most diplomatic way.
"Come on. It's the FAIL CAN'TS. It's the CAN'T LANTA. This is not like the AFC North, where it's like, oh, I dislike you, and the NFC North, where they like, who's your rival? It's Green Bay or whatever. No, Bro. Like, when you come down to NFC South, we despise Atlanta. For whatever reason that is, the cities don't get along over the teams. The teams don't get along," Cam explained. "Im cool with Tampa. I'm cool with the Panthers. But them? You're going to say they're the favorite? Stop it. You don't even believe that. You're going to sit there and be like, no, they're going to RISE UP. A moniker which they've held and have never lived up to."
Cam also was a guest on the Fox NFL Kickoff show. "We came out hot two games straight," Cam stated. "And then we had injuries...we ended up in precarious situation. I've never been in sitting at 2-7...we go into the bye week hopeful...let's keep rolling."
On Sunday, Atlanta and New Orleans rested on a bye week. The Bucs defeated New York, and Kansas City won against the Panthers.
NFC South Standings (After Week 12)
Atlanta Falcons (6-5) (Bye)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) (Defeated Giants)
New Orleans Saints (4-7) (Bye)
Carolina Panthers (3-8) (Defeated by Chiefs)
If New Orleans wants to surpass Atlanta and Tampa Bay, both must lose at least four remaining games on the schedule. The Who Dat Nation is hopeful. The Saints players appear to be positive. Will the rest of the division and league align for New Orleans to secure a playoff berth?
We shall see.