Saints-Falcons Rivalry Could Determine NFC South Winner

Neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Atlanta Falcons is going to win the NFC South, but that doesn't mean that they won't have an impact on the division.

The Saints and Falcons are both red-hot right now heading into their Week 18 season finale. New Orleans enters the contest riding a four-game winning streak and the Falcons are riding high with a three-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. There's an argument that these two teams are actually the two best in the division right now, but both are mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In Week 18, the first-place Carolina Panthers will face off against the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Panthers win or tie, they will earn a postseason berth. If the Panthers lose, they can still make the postseason if the Falcons take down the Saints.

The Saints will have a chance to impact the playoff race

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Saints helmet during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For the Buccaneers to get into the playoffs, they need to take down the Panthers and have the Falcons lose or tie against New Orleans, as shared on X by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Full and elaborate clinching scenarios for Week 18 pic.twitter.com/GaRoo9DF7j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2025

The Saints already have beaten the Panthers twice this season and can hurt them a bit more this season. If the Saints beat the Falcons and the Buccaneers win against Carolina, the Panthers will be knocked out of playoff contention. Wouldn't that be something? Tyler Shough and the Saints as a whole have already hurt the Panthers' playoff chances a bit this season with the sweep and could put a nail in the coffin.

If the Saints had started the season off how they're playing right now, they very well could've been in the mix for the division title themselves, but hindsight is 20-20. Shough had an opportunity to sit back behind the scenes for weeks and develop. Clearly, progress has been made and he looks like a star right. It would be lovely to be in the playoffs, but New Orleans can impact the playoff race and has a bright future.

More NFL: Saints Legend Drew Brees One Step From NFL Glory