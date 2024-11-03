Saints News Network

Chris Olave's Concussion History

Here's a snapshot at Olave's concussion history.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts to a play in the final minute of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts to a play in the final minute of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is officially ruled OUT for the remainder of the game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Olave has five head injuries from his collegiate days with Ohio State to the National Football League - four with the Saints.

Chris Olave Injured
Chris Olave Injured / Credit: Fox Sports

OLAVE HEAD INJURIES

  • Nov. 3, 204 - Olave OUT with a concussion.
  • Oct. 13, 2024 - Concussion injury on Oct. 13 versus Tampa Bay.
  • Nov. 26, 2023 - In Week 12 against the Falcons, concussion.
  • Oct. 9, 2022 - Concussion
  • Oct. 24, 2020 - Ohio State vs. Nebraska game

Olave has 31 receptions for 387 yards and one touchdown on the season. He's made 38 game appearances while recording 190 receptions for 2,552 yards and 10 touchdowns during his NFL career.

