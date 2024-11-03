Chris Olave's Concussion History
Here's a snapshot at Olave's concussion history.
In this story:
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is officially ruled OUT for the remainder of the game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Olave has five head injuries from his collegiate days with Ohio State to the National Football League - four with the Saints.
OLAVE HEAD INJURIES
- Nov. 3, 204 - Olave OUT with a concussion.
- Oct. 13, 2024 - Concussion injury on Oct. 13 versus Tampa Bay.
- Nov. 26, 2023 - In Week 12 against the Falcons, concussion.
- Oct. 9, 2022 - Concussion
- Oct. 24, 2020 - Ohio State vs. Nebraska game
Olave has 31 receptions for 387 yards and one touchdown on the season. He's made 38 game appearances while recording 190 receptions for 2,552 yards and 10 touchdowns during his NFL career.
Published |Modified