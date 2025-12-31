Nick Wright Puts Tyler Shough Ahead Of Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff, More

The vibes around the New Orleans Saints are off the charts right now.

This was certainly not the case a couple of months ago. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has made eight starts for the franchise and over that stretch has provided a spark the franchise needed. The Saints are 5-3 over their last eight games, including a four-game winning streak heading into Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Shough isn't a hidden gem any longer. He's getting national attention more and more at this point. One example of this is FOX Sports' Nick Wright shared his final quarterback mountain of 2025 on Tuesday and Shough was in the top 10 ahead of guys like CJ Stroud, Sam Darnold, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff, among others. Also, he was far and away the top-listed quarterback in the division.

The Saints found a star

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks down field during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Row four involves the most shocking development of the season, Tyler Shough," Wright said. "Welcome to the top 10. I don't know what's happening. The last month the Saints have been good. Tyler Shough's played well. They have been the best team in the division over the last month."

That's pretty wild. The Saints were an afterthought for much of the season and traded pieces away ahead of the trade deadline, including the team's No. 2 receiver Rashid Shaheed. Injuries have been piling up all over the place, including the replacement No. 2 receiver in Devaughn Vele, along with Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, and many others. And yet Shough has lifted this offense and he's getting national buzz at this point.

Being listed as a top 10 quarterback after eight starts may be a bit aggressive, but at least it's in a positive way. Hot takes pop up all over the place. Earlier in the season, the takes around New Orleans were much more negative. Like, could Kellen Moore be one-and-done as the team's head coach? This idea of Shough being called a top 10 quarterback in the league right now is certainly much better than that.

More NFL: Why Chris Olave Could Be In Line For Massive Saints Payday