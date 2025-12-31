One Star Who Could Be Playing Final Game With Saints

The New Orleans Saints are preparing for their final game of the 2025 National Football League season.

New Orleans will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a contest that could have a real impact on the NFC South standings, depending on how the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' showdown goes down. The Saints are riding high right now and things have been trending in the right direction for New Orleans down the stretch.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With just one game left in the regular season, there are going to be a few members of the franchise to keep a close eye on ahead of a long offseason. The Saints are looking like a team that could be much better in 2026, but that doesn't mean that the entire roster will be back. The guy fans should keep an eye on in Week 18 is do-it-all fan-favorite Taysom Hill.

The Saints star will be a free agent

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hill has spent his entire nine-year career as a member of the Saints. He has developed into a team legend, but will be a free agent at the end of the season and is 35 years old now.

There was chatter last offseason that his time with the team could be coming to an end. The two sides continued their partnership into 2025, though. WIth his contract set to expire, everything will be on the table.

Hill recently made it clear that he would love to continue playing in New Orleans, but acknowledged that there are going to be variables out of his control.

"I have so much love for the city of New Orleans and this fan base and the way that they've embraced me and my family. It's been really special," Hill said. "So I wouldn't want to play somewhere else, but there's a lot of circumstances that are out of your control too, right? And I understand the nature of this business and I'm not thinking that way right now, but we'll tackle that when we get there."

This is going to be a big topic when the offseason gets here. The fact that Hill will be a free agent, at least raises the possibility that he won't be back. With that being said, make sure to keep an eye on him on Sunday and appreciate what he has been able to do for the team over the last nine seasons. Hopefully, he returns. But if there's just one game left, it has been a good run.

More NFL: Saints' Tyler Shough Reveals Drew Brees' Impact On 2025 Season