Saints Activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson from COVID-19/Reserve List

The Saints appear to be getting healthy at the right time, as they're getting back another key player ahead of Sunday's Wild Card meeting with the Bears. According to the NFL Transaction Report from Friday, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Gardner-Johnson announced his return via social media on Thursday.

He missed the game against the Panthers due to being placed on the list last Wednesday, which was the first absence of his career with New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has been notorious for getting under the skin of opposing players. Just this season, he's had a few on-field altercations with Calvin Ridley and Javon Wims, as well as a scrum with teammate Michael Thomas. He's one of the players you love to have on your team and don't want to necessarily go against.

Ceedy Duce followed up a successful rookie season by finishing with 66 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, interception, and 13 pass defenses. He's an important piece to what Dennis Allen likes to do defensively, and his availability will be key if New Orleans wants to make a deep postseason run.

Alvin Kamara also announced that he was back via Twitter on Thursday, simply saying, "See y'all Sunday."