NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson from COVID-19/Reserve List

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has officially been activated by the Saints from the COVID-19/Reserve list.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints appear to be getting healthy at the right time, as they're getting back another key player ahead of Sunday's Wild Card meeting with the Bears. According to the NFL Transaction Report from Friday, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Gardner-Johnson announced his return via social media on Thursday.

He missed the game against the Panthers due to being placed on the list last Wednesday, which was the first absence of his career with New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has been notorious for getting under the skin of opposing players. Just this season, he's had a few on-field altercations with Calvin Ridley and Javon Wims, as well as a scrum with teammate Michael Thomas. He's one of the players you love to have on your team and don't want to necessarily go against.

Ceedy Duce followed up a successful rookie season by finishing with 66 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack, interception, and 13 pass defenses. He's an important piece to what Dennis Allen likes to do defensively, and his availability will be key if New Orleans wants to make a deep postseason run. 

Alvin Kamara also announced that he was back via Twitter on Thursday, simply saying, "See y'all Sunday."

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saints Defensive Back
News

Saints Activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson from COVID-19/Reserve List

Saints Injury Report Wildcard (1)
News

Wild Card Weekend: Saints Final Injury Report

USATSI_10379443_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Offense vs. Bears Run Defense

Saints Postgame Comment Template (5)
News

Saints should be "All In" on Deshaun Watson, says Tyrann Mathieu

USATSI_10379073_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Pass Defense vs. Bears Pass Offense

Saints RB Alvin Kamara
GM Report

Alvin Kamara:  "See Y'all Sunday"

Saints Injury Report Wildcard
News

Saints Thursday Injury Report - 2021 NFC Wild Card Game

(COPY) Saints Offense Vs. Bears Defense
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense vs. Bears Run Offense

Jeff Ireland and Terry Fontenot
GM Report

Saints' GM and Coaching Interviews & Offers Tracker