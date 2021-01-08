Alvin Kamara:  "See Y'all Sunday"

Alvin Kamara will make his return to the New Orleans Saints (12-4) lineup on Sunday in the 2021 NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears (8-8)

See Y'all Sunday!

The superstar running back announced via Twitter on Thursday evening his return on Wild Card Weekend. His presence in the New Orleans Saints' lineup is like getting a dose of Moderna to vaccinate and protect the team's "Super Bowl or Bust" goals for the 2020-21 season. Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas will significantly improve New Orleans' offense against the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFC Wild Card game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In the 2020 regular season, Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara have only played 10 quarters in 3 games of football together. 10! Yet, New Orleans averaged 30.1 points/game and 38.0 points/game in the season's final three games. Remarkable and sobering facts if you're the Bears' defense.

More remarkable is Alvin Kamara. Pro Football Focus' senior analyst, John Kosko, told Opening Drive's host Solomon Wilcots that Kamara was dangerous in the red zone on Wednesday morning. On 22 touches within the seven-yard line, Kamara scored 14 touchdowns at a 63.4% success rate. His performance is a testament to his incredible talent, Sean Payton's gameplans, and the offensive line's superior blocking ability.

Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates with quarterback Drew Brees (9) after making a fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In the seven regular-season games Michael Thomas has played this season, he's averaged 62.6 yards per game. The All-Pro wide receiver had a lingering high-ankle injury throughout most of 2020. Payton's decision to rest him with hopes of their #1 receiver making a playoff comeback was a good one. Defenders will have to roll extra defensive help in his direction away from the other Saints receivers. His return is especially good for wideout Emmanuel Sanders and will create more openings for Drew Brees to connect with him in the defense's intermediate zones.

Don't expect heavy doses of Thomas. Gradually getting him back into the passing game will be vital for New Orleans to focus on winning each playoff game.

Kamara missed the finale in Carolina, but his one-game layoff due to a positive COVID-19 test should not pose a problem. A report from Adam Schefter said he used TVU Network's ‘transceiver’ - a live video decoder - at his home to view Saints practice this week.

New Orleans (12-4) is a 9.5 point favorite over Chicago (8-8). The playoffs are a different animal than the regular season. Nick Foles and the Bears pushed the Saints in Week 8, but New Orleans prevailed with a 26-23 overtime victory at Soldier Field. After three-straight playoff disappointments, Sean Payton, Drew Brees, and the rest of the Saints understand the playoffs' finality and hope not to taste defeat on Sunday. Will they or won't they?

We shall see.