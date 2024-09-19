NFL Moonwalks On Derek Carr's Michael Jackson Tribute!
The NFL did a moonwalk and fined New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr $14,000 for a touchdown celebration in tribute to Michael Jackson during the Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
The Saints gunslinger's celebration was inspired by the legendary pop superstar Michael Jackson. However, it included a controversial element that caught the league's attention - the crotch grab.
The Celebration
In the Saints' 44-19 demolishing of the Cowboys, Carr scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. After plunging into the endzone, he performed a dance move inspired by the late pop star Michael Jackson. Carr imitated one of Jackson's signature moves during his celebration by grabbing his crotch, which was considered an infraction by the league.
Carr's Explanation
Carr explained to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, "People don't know a lot of stuff about me. ... Weddings or birthdays, I'm always dancing. One time I did the Michael Jackson dance, and [my brothers] were like, 'Bro, you have to do that if you score.'"
Saints fans loved the move by Carr! It broke his clean-cut image as the New Orleans Saints franchise leader.
NFL's Response
Tough Carr wasn't penalized during the game, but the NFL imposed a fine that frowns on gestures inconsistent with the league's high standards. Since the 1980s, players have designated the N.F.L. to stand for the "NO FUN LEAGUE."
The Irony
Ironically, former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch received fines during his career for similar crotch-grabbing gestures. His memorable grab was as he finished off the iconic "Beast Quake" run against New Orleans in the 2011 NFC Wild Card game in Seattle.
At least we forget millions applauded the King of Pop's crotch grab while performing the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.
IJS.