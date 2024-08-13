Despite Rankings Drop, Saints Franchise Value Hits New High
According to Liz Roshcer of Yahoo Sports, Sportico's annual report on NFL team values revealed new benchmarks and surprising movers, especially in the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints, owned by Gayle Benson, have experienced a significant increase in their franchise valuation. The Saints' valuation rose from $4.19 billion in 2023 to $4.79 billion in 2024, a $600 million increase that highlights the franchise's growing financial strength, even as their ranking dropped to 30th among NFL teams.
Despite the drop in ranking, New Orleans' valuation growth is a positive indicator for the franchise, reflecting strong business operations and potential for future success. The valuation places the Saints just ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, valued at $4.76 billion and $4.71 billion, respectively. The Saints' strategic focus on enhancing their financial position is evident, even as they face challenges on the field.
In the broader context of NFL team valuations, the Dallas Cowboys have set a new benchmark by becoming the first NFL franchise to surpass the $10 billion mark, with a valuation of $10.32 billion. The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants follow, valued at $7.79 billion and $7.65 billion, respectively.
The valuations for the NFC South teams are as follows:
No. 13 - Atlanta Falcons ($5.9 billion)
No. 16 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($5.5 billion)
No. 24 - Carolina Panthers ($5.13 billion)
No. 30 - New Orleans Saints ($4.79 billion)
Within the NFC South, the Saints' rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, have valuations of $5.9 billion, $5.5 billion, and $5.13 billion, respectively, showcasing the competitive financial landscape within the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers witnessed the most significant increase in valuation rankings, jumping from No. 28 to No. 16, since the 2023 season. They are valued at $5.5 billion, representing a 33% increase from their 2023 valuation of $4.15 billion.
2024 NFL Valuations - Sportico
1. Dallas Cowboys, $10.32 billion
2. Los Angeles Rams, $7.79 billion
3. New York Giants, $7.65 billion
4. New England Patriots, $7.31 billion
5. San Francisco 49ers, $6.86 billion
6. New York Jets, $6.8 billion
7. Miami Dolphins, $6.76 billion
8. Philadelphia Eagles, $6.75 billion
9. Las Vegas Raiders, $6.7 billion
10. Washington Commanders, $6.3 billion
11. Chicago Bears, $6.26 billion
12. Houston Texans, $6.01 billion
13. Atlanta Falcons, $5.9 billion
14. Seattle Seahawks, $5.59 billion
15. Pittsburgh Steelers, $5.55 billion
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5.5 billion
17. Denver Broncos, $5.49 billion
18. Kansas City Chiefs, $5.43 billion
19. Green Bay Packers, $5.39 billion
20. Minnesota Vikings, $5.32 billion
21. Tennessee Titans, $5.29 billion
22. Los Angeles Chargers, $5.22 billion
23. Cleveland Browns, $5.14 billion
24. Carolina Panthers, $5.13 billion
25. Baltimore Ravens, $5.12 billion
26. Buffalo Bills, $5.08 billion
27. Indianapolis Colts, $4.99 billion
28. Detroit Lions, $4.93 billion
29. Arizona Cardinals, $4.85 billion
30. New Orleans Saints, $4.79 billion
31. Jacksonville Jaguars, $4.76 billion
32. Cincinnati Bengals, $4.71 billion
Despite a lower ranking, the New Orleans Saints' increased valuation underscores the franchise's resilience and potential for growth in the competitive NFL market. As the team builds on its financial success, it remains a crucial player in the league's economic landscape.