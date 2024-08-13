Saints News Network

Despite Rankings Drop, Saints Franchise Value Hits New High

Sportico reports an increased franchise valuation, however tumble in rankings.

Kyle T. Mosley

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
According to Liz Roshcer of Yahoo Sports, Sportico's annual report on NFL team values revealed new benchmarks and surprising movers, especially in the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints, owned by Gayle Benson, have experienced a significant increase in their franchise valuation. The Saints' valuation rose from $4.19 billion in 2023 to $4.79 billion in 2024, a $600 million increase that highlights the franchise's growing financial strength, even as their ranking dropped to 30th among NFL teams.

Despite the drop in ranking, New Orleans' valuation growth is a positive indicator for the franchise, reflecting strong business operations and potential for future success. The valuation places the Saints just ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, valued at $4.76 billion and $4.71 billion, respectively. The Saints' strategic focus on enhancing their financial position is evident, even as they face challenges on the field.

In the broader context of NFL team valuations, the Dallas Cowboys have set a new benchmark by becoming the first NFL franchise to surpass the $10 billion mark, with a valuation of $10.32 billion. The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants follow, valued at $7.79 billion and $7.65 billion, respectively.

Derek Carr
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The valuations for the NFC South teams are as follows:

No. 13 - Atlanta Falcons ($5.9 billion)

No. 16 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($5.5 billion)

No. 24 - Carolina Panthers ($5.13 billion)

No. 30 - New Orleans Saints ($4.79 billion)

Within the NFC South, the Saints' rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, have valuations of $5.9 billion, $5.5 billion, and $5.13 billion, respectively, showcasing the competitive financial landscape within the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers witnessed the most significant increase in valuation rankings, jumping from No. 28 to No. 16, since the 2023 season. They are valued at $5.5 billion, representing a 33% increase from their 2023 valuation of $4.15 billion.

2024 NFL Valuations - Sportico

1. Dallas Cowboys, $10.32 billion

2. Los Angeles Rams, $7.79 billion

3. New York Giants, $7.65 billion

4. New England Patriots, $7.31 billion

5. San Francisco 49ers, $6.86 billion

6. New York Jets, $6.8 billion

7. Miami Dolphins, $6.76 billion

8. Philadelphia Eagles, $6.75 billion

9. Las Vegas Raiders, $6.7 billion

10. Washington Commanders, $6.3 billion

11. Chicago Bears, $6.26 billion

12. Houston Texans, $6.01 billion

13. Atlanta Falcons, $5.9 billion

14. Seattle Seahawks, $5.59 billion

15. Pittsburgh Steelers, $5.55 billion

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5.5 billion

17. Denver Broncos, $5.49 billion

18. Kansas City Chiefs, $5.43 billion

19. Green Bay Packers, $5.39 billion

20. Minnesota Vikings, $5.32 billion

21. Tennessee Titans, $5.29 billion

22. Los Angeles Chargers, $5.22 billion

23. Cleveland Browns, $5.14 billion

24. Carolina Panthers, $5.13 billion

25. Baltimore Ravens, $5.12 billion

26. Buffalo Bills, $5.08 billion

27. Indianapolis Colts, $4.99 billion

28. Detroit Lions, $4.93 billion

29. Arizona Cardinals, $4.85 billion

30. New Orleans Saints, $4.79 billion

31. Jacksonville Jaguars, $4.76 billion

32. Cincinnati Bengals, $4.71 billion

Despite a lower ranking, the New Orleans Saints' increased valuation underscores the franchise's resilience and potential for growth in the competitive NFL market. As the team builds on its financial success, it remains a crucial player in the league's economic landscape.

Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

