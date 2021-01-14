NFC Divisional Round: Saints Thursday Injury Report

The same six Saints players are on the second injury report of the week, as we continue to look forward to Sunday.

The second injury report has dropped for the Saints ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated third meeting with Bucs. It looks the same as the first one, but here's where New Orleans stands going into the final day.

Did Not Practice: Patrick Robinson (hamstring), Latavius Murray (quad), Taysom Hill (knee)

Limited: Trey Hendrickson (neck), Jared Cook (back), Terron Armstead (elbow)

What's good is seeing Trey Hendrickson practicing a second straight day, and what's not is being without Murray and Hill. It'll be interesting to see if they can go for New Orleans, as it was reported yesterday that Murray in particular was day-to-day.

For Tampa, they got back Ronald Jones (quad/finger) after originally not practicing on Wednesday. Like the Saints, their injury report was almost a carbon copy of the first one. One addition for them saw Andrew Adams not practice due to a non-injury related matter.

We'll have to keep a close watch on what happens with the Saints on Friday, as Hill and Murray's statuses are in doubt. If they can't go, then look for Ty Montgomery to have a bigger role in the running department.