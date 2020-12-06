Report: Drew Brees Could Return by Week 14 for Saints-Eagles

The Saints could get Drew Brees back as early as Week 14 for their road game against the Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brees has been improving from his 11 fractured ribs and collapsed lung injury suffered between the Bucs and 49ers games that landed him on injured reserve on Nov. 20, and was spotted throwing at practice this past week. Schefter notes that Brees isn't expected to play against Philadelphia, but it's a situation worth monitoring.

Brees will not definitely play against Philadelphia, but he clearly has progressed enough in his recovery that New Orleans could have another quarterback decision to make next Sunday, when he is eligible to come off injured reserve.

New Orleans enters Sunday looking to sweep Atlanta and improve to 10-2 on the season. They could actually clinch a playoff berth if they win and the Bears lose at home against the Lions. Taysom Hill is 2-0 as a starter without Brees in the picture, with the surface results being a mixed bag from him at quarterback. Last week's win over the Broncos saw Hill only throw 16 times and complete 9 passes for 78 yards and an interception, but head coach Sean Payton stated that Hill managed and ran the game how he wanted to given the unprecedented quarterback situation in Denver.

Brees gives the Saints their best chance of making a deep postseason run, and the support cast around him is primed for making it happen this year. We have to see what happens today in Atlanta, but there's no pressure on Brees to return quickly. However, it's a good sign that he's about to make a return. New Orleans just activated Sheldon Rankins from injured reserve on Saturday in a host of moves.