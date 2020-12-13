Schefter: Saints Not Rushing Drew Brees Back

The Saints appear to be taking their time with Drew Brees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, he reported that he was on track to play as early as this week against the Eagles, but that it wasn't going to happen. However, he was spotted at practice throwing, which was an encouraging sign. Over the past week, Brees has been spotted some at the open portion of practice to the media, but has not come off of injured reserve yet.

Brees was hoping to return in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Saints want to see their veteran quarterback make a full recovery, be able to throw without any limitations and have complete range of motion before they consider reinserting him into the starting lineup, according to sources.

FOX's Jay Glazer also talked about the return of Brees last week. Glazer said he talked to Sean Payton and reported that Wednesday was the big day for Brees. The key was throwing pain free and knowing the Saints can put him out there to be able to take hits. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday morning that there was still some pain for Brees throwing, and that Wednesday would be the day for him.

Glazer said on the FOX pregame show that Payton told him, "The moment he's ready to go, he'll come back and be our starter."

Payton did not reveal any timetable for his return this week during interviews with the media this week. At 10-2, the Saints are an Eagles win away from clinching the NFC South for a fourth straight year, as they already punched their postseason ticket after beating the Falcons last week and having the Lions beat the Bears. Taysom Hill makes his fourth start of the season in a late kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, and may be facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at home in the Superdome in Week 15.