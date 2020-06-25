Eyeing Up the Enemy: Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints missed out on a bye week last season despite a 13-3 record and had to play in the first round of the playoffs where they were upset at home by the Minnesota Vikings. One team that edged the Saints out for one of the NFC's top two postseason seeds was the Green Bay Packers, who New Orleans will host in Week Three of the 2020 NFL season. It will be the 26th meeting between the Saints and Packers, with Green Bay holding a 26-9 advantage.

The series is tied between these two when the game is in New Orleans, site of this Prime Time Sunday Night showdown. New Orleans has won their last three meetings at home against the Packers, the latest being a 44-23 rout on 10/26/14, also a nationally televised contest. The Saints were also victorious in the previous meeting between the two, a 26-17 win on 10/22/17 in Green Bay.

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Packers fans came into the offseason expecting their team to bolster its talent and be again among the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC. Instead, Green Bay is surrounded by questions after a series of head-scratching offseason moves and personnel losses. They still have quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who some experts believe is among the league's top signal-callers. Coach Matt LaFleur enters his second year leading a team with more questions than any of last year's top teams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Record: 13-3 (1st; NFC North)

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur (2nd season; 13-3 record)

2019 Offensive Statistics

23.5 points/game (15th in the NFL)

Total Yards = 18th

Passing Yards = 17th

Rushing Yards = 15th

2019 Defensive Statistics

19.6 points/game (9th)

Total Yards = 18th

Passing Yards = 14th

Rushing Yards = 23rd

Offseason Losses: Geronimo Allison (WR), Ryan Grant (WR), Jimmy Graham (TE), Bryan Bulaga (OT), Jared Veldheer (OT), Blake Martinez (LB), B.J. Goodson (LB), Tramon Williams (CB)

Offseason Additions: Devin Funchess (WR), Rick Wagner (OT), Christian Kirksey (LB), Jordan Love (QB-Rookie), A.J. Dillion (RB-Rookie), Josiah Deguara (TE-Rookie)

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers were nothing special offensively last season despite Rodgers' presence, scoring over 30 points just three times. Rodgers saw a slight drop in his passing numbers, completing 62% of his throws for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns. He threw only four interceptions for an offense that turned the ball over the second-fewest times in the league (the Saints had the fewest turnovers). The Packers gave up fewer Rodgers' sacks than in the previous season but still allowed their 36-Yr old quarterback to go down 36 times. They replaced the free-agent losses of Bulaga and Veldheer with Wagner, leaving questions to their ability to keep their signal-caller upright.

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to break a tackle by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers has a 1,000-Yd rusher in running back Aaron Jones and a star receiver in Davante Adams but little else in terms of productive weapons. Instead of adding to their thin offensive arsenal, Green Bay traded up in the 1st round to add Rodgers’ eventual replacement in quarterback Jordan Love. They added talented running back A.J. Dillon and tight end Josiah Deguara in later rounds and free-agent addition Funchess. But the quality of the weapons around Rodgers, along with his potential discontent, will be this team's major storyline heading into the season.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the end zone during the second quarter of their football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packers Vs Redskins 0455 120819 Wag

Green Bay ranked middle of the pack in most defensive statistics last year, which was an improvement over recent campaigns. The Packers have a talented pair of edge rushers in Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, who combined for 25.5 of the team's 41 sacks. That pressure upfront aids a young but talented secondary. Jaire Alexander and Kevin King are a formidable tandem of cornerbacks, while Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are a talented pair of safeties on the back end. Linebacker Christian Kirksey was a significant free-agent addition, but the rest of that unit is unproven after losing Martinez and Goodson in free agency.

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up the pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have had one of the league's best run defenses over the last two seasons and have the personnel to contain Aaron Jones and make the Packers one-dimensional. Davante Adams is one of the NFL's better wideouts, but New Orleans cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins flourish against such challenges. The Saints must keep Green Bay's other unproven weapons in check while their aggressive front seven can pressure Rodgers into rare mistakes.

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes past Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) and cornerback Damarious Randall (23) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

A Drew Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers matchup is the type of elite showdown between future Hall of Famers that league executives salivate over during scheduling. Brees has averaged 364 yards per game through the air in all six of his games against the Packers as New Orleans quarterback, eclipsing 300 yards in each contest and throwing 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Saints offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are the NFL's top duo at the position and should have a slight edge containing Green Bay rushers Preston and Za'Darius Smith. New Orleans wideouts Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, along with tight end Jared Cook, will have crucial one-on-one battles against the talented Packers secondary. Still, the Saints' versatile weapons of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill could enjoy significant advantages over an unproven set of Green Bay linebackers.

Brees vs. Rodgers, Saints vs. Packers.

This Prime Time showdown in a divisional-round playoff matchup that never happened last year could be an early season 2020 postseason preview.