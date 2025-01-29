Why Former Saints QB Jameis Winston Will Be Back In New Orleans During Super Bowl Week
Jameis Winston will be returning to the Big Easy soon, helping FOX Sports out as a digital correspondent during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.
Front Office Sports reported the news on Wednesday afternoon, detailing a little of what Winston will do while back in the city.
Jameis Winston will join Fox Sports Digital as a correspondent for Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Winston, who quarterbacked for the Saints from 2020 to 2023, will be creating video content showcasing his favorite dining and entertainment hotspots in NOLA.
Winston made plenty of impact while in New Orleans, both on and off the field. One of the last things he did before heading to the Browns in free agency was work with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. He's quite a fan-favorite, to say the least. Whenever his playing days are over, he will have a bright future
ICYMI: See Why Georgia's Top Edge Rushers Are Saints' Prime Picks in Recent Mock Drafts
Thanks to their 5-12 regular season record, the New Orleans Saints own the ninth overall selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is the first time that the Saints have drafted in the top 10 since 2008. With that choice, they picked USC defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis with the seventh overall pick.
It's just the third time they've owned a top-10 selection in the last 20 years. The other time was in 2006, when USC RB Reggie Bush was drafted with the second overall choice.
The Saints are here for a reason. They are a team with a ton of needs on both sides of the ball. They're also a team without a head coach, being the only NFL squad yet to hire one after firing Dennis Allen last fall.
Until a head coach is in place, it's next to impossible to project a direction or strategy for either free agency or the draft. However, it is ''mock draft season''.
Two draft analysts for the NFL Network recently released their first mock drafts. Here's what they predicted New Orleans will do with their first round choice.