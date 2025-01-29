Saints News Network

Why Former Saints QB Jameis Winston Will Be Back In New Orleans During Super Bowl Week

Jameis Winston will be back in New Orleans during Super Bowl week doing something he's meant to do.

John Hendrix

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) hugs his former teammates including New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jameis Winston will be returning to the Big Easy soon, helping FOX Sports out as a digital correspondent during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Front Office Sports reported the news on Wednesday afternoon, detailing a little of what Winston will do while back in the city.

Jameis Winston will join Fox Sports Digital as a correspondent for Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Winston, who quarterbacked for the Saints from 2020 to 2023, will be creating video content showcasing his favorite dining and entertainment hotspots in NOLA.

Winston made plenty of impact while in New Orleans, both on and off the field. One of the last things he did before heading to the Browns in free agency was work with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. He's quite a fan-favorite, to say the least. Whenever his playing days are over, he will have a bright future

John Hendrix
