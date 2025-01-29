See Why Georgia's Top Edge Rushers Are Saints' Prime Picks in Recent Mock Drafts
Thanks to their 5-12 regular season record, the New Orleans Saints own the ninth overall selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is the first time that the Saints have drafted in the top 10 since 2008. With that choice, they picked USC defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis with the seventh overall pick.
It's just the third time they've owned a top-10 selection in the last 20 years. The other time was in 2006, when USC RB Reggie Bush was drafted with the second overall choice.
The Saints are here for a reason. They are a team with a ton of needs on both sides of the ball. They're also a team without a head coach, being the only NFL squad yet to hire one after firing Dennis Allen last fall.
Until a head coach is in place, it's next to impossible to project a direction or strategy for either free agency or the draft. However, it is ''mock draft season''.
Two draft analysts for the NFL Network recently released their first mock drafts. Here's what they predicted New Orleans will do with their first round choice.
Daniel Jeremiah
Mykel Williams, EDGE - Georgia
Here's what Jeremiah had to say about the pick:
''The Saints continue to add young, athletic players to their defensive front. Williams played hurt all season long, but his tools are exceptional.''
Bucky Brooks
Jalon Walker, EDGE - Georgia
This is what Brooks had to say about his prediction:
''The Saints' defense needs an infusion of young, athletic talent. Walker's speed and explosiveness could make him a big-play specialist as a pro.''
Mykel Williams Profile
Williams has been a standout on a deep and talented Bulldogs defense for the last three seasons. Over those three years, he has 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. In 2024, he recorded 5 sacks and 9 stops for loss, both career bests.
Listed at 6'5" and 265-Lbs., Williams combines his formidable length with explosive athletic ability on the edge. He closes ground on the ball in a flash and has outstanding finishing burst.
Williams can play too upright at times and needs to add strength at the point of attack. However, he plays with decent power and has tremendous upside as an all-around defender.
Jalon Walker Profile
Walker was mostly a pass rush specialist in his first two years at Georgia before seeing more every down action last season. Over three years with the Bulldogs, he had 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. His 2024 totals were 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, both team highs.
Listed at 6'2" and 245-Lbs., Walker has been compared often to former Georgia and current Eagles star Nolan Smith. He'll need to improve his instincts if used as an off-ball linebacker, but has natural disruptive abilities as a pass rusher.
Walker plays with outstanding agility, rarely allowing bigger blockers to square up with him. He uses his athleticism well as a pass rusher, showing a variety of different moves to get into the backfield. Against the run, he seems to have a natural feel for opposing schemes.
Why Either Pick Makes Sense
Either Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker could be a big boost for the Saints defense. New Orleans ranked a lowly 30th in total defense this past season. They were 27th against the pass and 31st against the run.
The Saints had just 39 sacks and 77 tackles for loss. Only 17 sacks and 26 stops for loss came from their defensive ends. Chase Young, Carl Granderson, and Cam Jordan all had solid moments. However, their overall production was disappointing and the group lacked a consistent finisher.
Jordan is also heading into his 14th NFL season and turns 36 this offseason. Additionally, Young is an unrestricted free agent and may be too expensive for New Orleans to re-sign. Simply stated, the Saints defense needs a playmaker.
It's difficult to predict what a new coach's direction and philosophy will be for the New Orleans offense and defense. It isn't a secret that the Saints have several needs, with an impact edge rusher near the top of the list. Perhaps an answer to that issue comes in the form of Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker with their first round choice.