Roje Stona's Journey: How One Athlete Went From NFL Dreams To Winning Olympic Gold
Olympic record-setting champion Roje Stona attended two NFL rookie mincamps in the spring. The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers invited the Jamaican discus thrower to try out.
On Wednesday, Stona shocked the track and field world by besting world record holder Mykolas Alekna Lithuania to break the Olympic record at 70 meters. By the way, Alekna broke his father's Olympic record a few throws earlier at 69.96 meters.
SAINTS AND NFL WAS INTRIGUED WITH STONA
Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods told Rod Walker of The Advocate, "Guys in those positions you take a chance on because of the size and athletic ability." However, Woods continued, "So really you're just going to try to develop him and bring him along slowly...So it's a process."
Fortunately for Stona, he didn't make the Saints' 90-man roster for training camp, which gave him ample time to continue training in preparation for the Paris Olympics.
Stona, who never played football, believed he learned a great deal from the two NFL camps. The NFL is definitely fast-paced, and you have to catch on to things real fast and make sure you are doing the right stuff," Stona said.
The 6-6 and 270-pound track and field star from Arkansas is a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica. He was the silver medalist at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor National Championship competition and competed in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Also, the Razorback qualified for the event with a throw of 62.67 meters, far from his best of 70 meters in Paris.
STONA IS NOW A LEGEND
Stona's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics cemented his legacy and greatness in Jamaica. He's now among the the country's track and field legends named Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Sherika Jackson.
After Paris, he'll have options: whether to continue his track and field career as the Olympic champion or choose a path to the NFL. Nevertheless, Stona proved he's an elite athlete.
Will New Orleans or another NFL team offer the Jamaican gold medalist a futures contract? Hopefully.
But for now...we shall see.