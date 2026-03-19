Inside the Saints’ Biggest Offseason Decisions Thus Far

The New Orleans Saints are in a better position right now than they were in at the end of the 2025 National Football League season.

There's more work to do. There's no denying the fact that the Saints have plugged multiple roster holes already this offseason and it's just March. Plus, the 2026 National Football League Draft hasn't even gotten here yet, which should be good for the Saints as they have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Saints' three biggest decisions of the offseason so far.

Signing Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the move of the offseason so far for New Orleans. Etienne is 27 years old and has three seasons with 1,000 or more rushing yards under his belt over the last four seasons. To put it into perspective, Alvin Kamara has never topped 1,000 yards rushing in his career so far. Now, of course, Kamara is one of the best pass-catching backs in NFL history. But the addition of Etienne immediately improves the running game specifically. If Kamara stays, the Saints will have one of the most dynamic backfields in the NFL. If not, then Etienne also is a capable pass-catcher. He had 36 catches for 292 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Signing David Edwards

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

New Orleans has the young quarterback it can build around in Tyler Shough. While the offensive line showed promise in 2025, especially with Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans entered the offseason with a hole at guard. The Saints didn't let that last, though. Edwards was one of the very best options available in free agency and New Orleans didn't waste any time signing now. Now, an offensive line with Banks, Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, and Taliese Fuaga should be among the best in the game in 2026.

Letting Demario Davis Walk

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Davis was a franchise cornerstone for a long time. Now, he's returning to where his career began with the New York Jets. The Saints entered the offseason with three franchise pillars heading to free agency: Davis, Cameron Jordan and Taysom Hill. The fact that the Saints didn't reunite on a deal is a sign of new things coming. New Orleans went out and signed linebacker Kaden Elliss. The guard is changing in New Orleans.