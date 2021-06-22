ICYMI: Saints Payton-Kamara Trolling, Marcus Williams Camp, Rickey Jackson with ED & LT, Ceedy Duce Ranks, Nassib, and Tom Brady Regrets?

In case you missed Saints head coach Sean Payton and star running back Alvin Kamara trading trolls, defensive backs Marcus Williams and Ceedy Duce news, Nassib's announcement, and Saints having Tom Brady regrets?

In case you missed Saints head coach Sean Payton and star running back Alvin Kamara trading trolls, defensive backs Marcus Williams and Ceedy Duce news, Nassib's announcement, and Saints having Tom Brady regrets?

Jun 20, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints runningback Alvin Kamara looks in the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) before the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara Sent a message to Sean Payton while Honeymooning

NASCAR announced Kamara will become the racing organization's first Growth and Engagement Advisor. Kamara took a photo of his badge and sent head coach Sean Payton a quick message of his new role via social media saying, "Aye @SeanPayton… kinda got a new job. We gotta figure somethin out."

Being the master troll with his great one-line responses, Payton gave Kamara something to think about and listen to...

Sean Payton's response to Kamara's new gig

Rickey Jackson with Hall of Famers LT and ED!

Rickey Jackson is the best linebacker in the history of the New Orleans Saints' franchise. He posted a great photo of two Hall of Fame legends hangin' out with Jackson - Lawrence Taylor and Eric Dickerson.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Marcus Williams 3rd Annual Camp

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams held his 2021 Marcus Williams Youth Camp in Eastvale, CA at the Eastvale Community Park. Williams had "games, table tennis, basketball, corn hole, PS4 Madden 2022, Jenga Checker, UNO, and more fun for the camp goers."

"What a great event we had on Saturday at the 3rd Annual Marcus Williams Camp! I couldn’t be more proud of the outcome!!! I’ll be giving a shoutout to all the sponsors and everyone as soon as the video drops!! Thank you for all the support this weekend!" said Williams via Instagram.

Former Saints DE Nassib's Announcement

Nassib was young defensive end at the New Orleans Saints training camp in 2017. The team released him on Sept. 2 before the season opener. On Monday, Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay via an Instagram video post.

Do the Saints have Tom Brady regrets?

ESPN analyst Jeff Darlington said that the New Orleans Saints may regret not signing Tom Brady in the 2020 NFL offseason. Brady and the team were close to an agreement before Drew Brees decided to return to New Orleans for his 20th and final season in the league.

Emory Hunt: Saints should have taken Asante Samuel at #1?

New Orleans native and Football Gameplan's creator, now CBS Analyst, Emory Hunt said to podcast host Ross Tucker on Tuesday, "I thought is should have been Asante Samuel." Hunt was making reference to the New Orleans Saints selecting University of Houston's defensive end Payton Turner in the first round instead of FSU's cornerback Samuel.

The first assessments of Payton Turner at Saints minicamp were positive by his fellow players. I asked defensive tackle David Onyemata about his initial thoughts on Turner, listen to his feedback:

Pro Football Focus on Kamara

Kamara is ranked No. 39 out of PFF's Top 50 in the NFL for 2021.

© Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Ceedy Duce Ranked Top Slot CB

NextGen Stats ranks C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the Best Slot Coverage Cornerback with a 59.5% success rate in the 2020 regular season.

