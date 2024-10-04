BREAKING: Injury-plagued Saints Poach Veteran Center Off Jets Practice Squad
The Saints have signed veteran offensive lineman Conner McGovern off the Jets practice squad, according to NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett. He was spotted at practice on Friday wearing No. 61.
The Saints are dealing with several injuries on their offensive line, mainly Erik McCoy being out for several weeks due to groin surgery. The team's backup option in-game after McCoy went down, Lucas Patrick, was not practicing on Friday, and their starter from last week, Shane Lemieux, missed a second straight day with an ankle injury. Cesar Ruiz is currently out with a knee injury.
McGovern has been in the league since 2016 and is a fifth-round pick from Missouri. He was with the Broncos from 2016-2019 before joining the Jets in 2020 and has been there ever since. McGovern was the team's starting center for their first seven games last year before landing on injured reserve, and was added to their practice squad on Sep. 11.
There's clear familiarity with the player there in offensive line coach John Benton. We'll see if he can get game ready for the Chiefs on Monday night, but him being poached off New York's practice squad means he's on the active roster for the next several weeks.
New Orleans waived wide receiver A.T. Perry, which would be the corresponding move to adding the veteran offensive lineman.