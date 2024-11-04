Inside the Saints' Decision: Owner and GM Give Statement On Firing Dennis Allen
The Saints had no choice but to fire head coach Dennis Allen after Sunday's collapse against the Panthers. Many didn't believe it would actually happen, but New Orleans made the formal announcement on Monday morning. The also named special teams coach Darren Rizzi as the team's interim head coach. Here's what owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis said on Allen's dismissal.
What Owner Gayle Benson Said
“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years. He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson.
“However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization.”
What GM Mickey Loomis Said
“DA is an excellent football coach,” said Saints Executive Vice President and General Manger Mickey Loomis. “This season, we have had an avalanche of injuries. It took its toll. DA has never offered excuses, he fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing. Dennis has been an integral part of this organization’s success for the better part of twenty years. He will be missed.”
Dennis Allen spoke to FOX's Jay Glazer on the phone and gave some parting remarks. Allen said, “Of course I’m disappointed but I love that organization, I love the people in there and will always have so much love for the city of New Orleans. I always will!”